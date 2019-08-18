See our course teaser on http://goo.gl/SU25sF
Waves are everywhere. On water of course, but also in the air as you hear a plane, and under your feet during an earthquake certainly. Vibrations, too, are everywhere In your bike as you go over a bump, in you guitar as you play, and of course in your smartphone. You can guess that there is something in common behind all this. This is exactly the purpose of this course ! So if you want to understand better waves and vibrations, and the relation between them and to use that knowledge in your field, this MOOC is for you. We are going to consider any possible domains of applications such as civil engineering, aerospace engineering, plant biomechanics, and many others ! This is why we called the course “fundamentals of waves and vibrations”. There are so many phenomena and so many models that we need to work with you on the basic mechanisms . We look forward to see you in the course, and work together ! See also our related course on the couplings between fluids and solids at www.coursera.org/learn/fluid-solid-interaction, with the course teaser on http://goo.gl/YKSMnD