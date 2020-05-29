What is fluid-solid interactions ? It is what happens when the motions of a fluid and of a solid are somehow coupled. This happens all the time, around you when leaves flutter in the wind, inside you when your heart beats, above you when wings of a plane vibrate, under the sea... The idea behind this MOOC is to give you the basic tools to be able to predict and eventually mitigate things called flutter, galloping, sloshing, vortex-induced vibrations, added mass, to cite a few.
Fundamentals
A solid with a still fluid
Viscosity and gravity effects
Coupling with a fast flow
I am extremely thankful to this entire team for putting up the course in a lucid way. The knowledge is helping me in my current project.
nice course on FSI, contains most the fundamental topics and give an idea about the model building for various solid fluid interaction.
Extremely satisfied with the presentation of all the course material and the laboratory demonstrations were particularly stimulating.
It is an intermediate paper explaining the concepts & applications of aero - elasticity, vibrations and structural interactions with a fluid flow.
