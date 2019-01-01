Profile

Emmanuel de Langre is a Professor of Mechanics in École Polytechnique, near Paris. He has worked as an engineer in the French nuclear industry. His principal research interests are in fluid-structure interactions and vibrations of engineering systems, such as heat exchangers and underwater offshore risers but also of natural systems such as crops and trees moving under wind load. He has created and taught the course on fluid-structure interaction at Ecole Polytechnique for more than ten years. He is presently the Editor-in-chief of the Journal of Fluids and Structures.

Fundamentals of Fluid-Solid Interactions

Fundamentals of waves and vibrations

