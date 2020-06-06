About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English
Instructor

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Welcome

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 3 readings
3 hours to complete

Stress and Strain Fundamentals

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 37 min), 14 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Stress-Strain Diagrams, Material Properties, and Shear Stress and Strain

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 35 min), 11 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Stresses on Inclined Planes

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 68 min), 14 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Stress concentrations, Mohr's Circle for Plane Strain, and measuring strains

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 68 min), 12 readings, 1 quiz

