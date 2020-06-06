This course explores the topic of solid objects subjected to stress and strain. The methods taught in the course are used to predict the response of engineering structures to various types of loading, and to analyze the vulnerability of these structures to various failure modes. Axial loading with be the focus in this course.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome
Stress and Strain Fundamentals
In this section, we will study the fundamentals of stress and strain as applied to Mechanics of Materials.
Stress-Strain Diagrams, Material Properties, and Shear Stress and Strain
In this section, we will develop stress-strain diagrams, discuss material properties, and look more in depth at shear stress and strain.
Stresses on Inclined Planes
In this section, we will develop the stress transformation equations for inclined planes and introduce Mohr’s Circle for Plane Stress
Stress concentrations, Mohr’s Circle for Plane Strain, and measuring strains
In this section, we will learn about stress concentrations, and discuss plane strain, develop Mohr’s Circle for Plane Strain, and explore methods of measuring strain.
in this particular course i get to learn about axial loading on engineering structures,elements and the calculation of stress strain fos so on..... Thank you very much for such an amazing course.
It's a wonderful platform to learn various online courses I'm utilizing my time through this Coursera. Thanks to Coursera for providing online education with a certificate.
I've already learned this course when I was in college, but I was surprised about how good Dr. Whiteman's explanations are! It was like learning things a whole lot better! Thank you so much!
Excellent course, it gives a powerful initiation on one of the most important topics for Mechanical Engineers. The videos are didactic and the professor makes all the concepts easy to understand.
