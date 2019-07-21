FA
Aug 28, 2020
A very useful course for getting a strong foundation in strength of materials course. Definitely recommend to all who wants to learn it. Looking forward to future courses. Dr. Whiteman is outstanding.
Sep 8, 2018
By Dana L•
Jul 21, 2019
I can not afford to unlock the quizzes and assignments but I did learn and really enjoy taking this course. Thanks, for allowing us to take it on audit!.
By Rahul A K•
Jan 17, 2019
Very Nice Course
By Umair A S•
Mar 26, 2018
I am a Mechanical Engineer and like most of them engineers, I had very weak concepts of basics of Mechanical Engineering. Then I came across this series of courses from Dr. Whiteman and believe me or not, I have learned more from him than my 4 years at an engineering university. He has this amazing quality of delivering the concepts in a very easy, understandable way. I really want to thank Dr. Whiteman for designing this amazing course and Coursera for providing us the platform to learn. They are really serving the humanity and mankind.
As for Dr. Whiteman. I would say Thank you, Sir!!!!
You have my respect for the lifetime.
By Ranjith J•
Jul 13, 2020
Learning with practical problems is a great experience. It made me an wow experience to solve practical problems .Thank You Dr.Wayne Whiteman ,Georgia Tech and Coursera for happy learning experience.
By kayian M•
Jun 8, 2020
The course is very good, and well thought through. For future students perhaps you could get the professor to redo the videos in which he mis-spoke. otherwise its been a good experience
thanks.
By Syed A A•
Dec 22, 2018
A good course and a good teacher to teach.
By Anand P•
Feb 22, 2019
Clarity in Explanation and Concepts, Able to correlate to real time applications in the industry, Helpful for learners from all levels.
By Tanuj N•
Nov 30, 2018
Dr. Wayne Whiteman, Teaching Method is great, he is amazing teacher.
Course material is great, it helps in concept building.
By Naveed A•
Mar 26, 2019
I am very thankful to the entire team of coursera for making such valuable courses available online. It was really a great opportunity to learn the fundamental concepts of mechanics of solids from Dr. Whiteman. The course helped me significantly in shaping my own way of teaching the same course to undergraduate students. I am very impressed by the teaching of Dr. Whiteman. It was very helpful. Really enjoyed!
By Prathmesh A T•
May 17, 2020
this is course is really helpful for me. Sir you really amazing and great. Hats of to your teaching. due to your teaching my fear about this subject gone. thanku so much sir. thank you coursera.
By Abdur R•
Feb 17, 2019
Every module of this course was perfectly explained and i would recommend it for structural engineering/Civil Engineering students.
By Sami A C•
Feb 10, 2017
Had so much fun while learning. Thanks to Dr. Wayne Whiteman for being such a generous teacher. Best Regards - S.A Chowdhury
By Rishabh S•
Jun 27, 2017
Excellent course for learning strength of material
By Syed A R H•
Jan 23, 2019
Great instructor
By Samhita G•
May 5, 2020
The mistakes in numerical were very disturbing, as even though i was getting correct answers, the screen was showing something different. Other than that, I loved the course!
By Joseph G•
May 11, 2020
This is a great course to take for those who need a review of concepts learned during undergrad in engineering. I found it to be concise and informative, but it obviously does not replace a full-fledged in-class course. There are just too many important in-lab sessions and tutorials that you need to experience to understand the full-breadth of what's covered here.
If this isn't a review course for you, some may struggle to jump right into it and therefore it's important to go back and take the foundational courses the instructor points out as it is essential to understanding even some of the basic concepts covered in this course.
Lastly, I found the instructor to be organized and explains concepts in good detail without going into unnecessary tangents often experienced in a traditional learning environment.
By Ralish R•
Sep 9, 2018
By Mahesh Y•
Jun 18, 2020
Help a lot in strengthening my basics. This course is recommended for every Structural engineering students. I got this course foe free with certifications,. Thank You Dr. Wayne Whiteman
By Nayani U R G•
Apr 24, 2020
This course was very useful for all the students as the professor taught in an easy understandable way to know the concepts and able to learn problem solving skills
By Rounak R•
Jul 6, 2018
very good course. it helped me build my basic for mechanics of materials and know in depth about stress and strains and physical world applications.
By ashutosh p•
Feb 24, 2019
Thankyou whiteman sir and courses for this lovely opportunity to learn concepts and enhancing our understanding in basics of mechanical engineering
By Mario R B d l P•
Mar 20, 2017
Excellent content and teacher. 100% recommended, clarity and accurate information is the constant in these courses. Again, outstanding teacher.
By Music•
Aug 1, 2017
Very Good instructor and very good course on basics of mechanics of material.
Nice explanations.
By Ahsanul K•
Dec 3, 2015
Sir,u are the best teacher in the whole world :)
very clearly explained with proper examples.
By Sergio E G•
Apr 23, 2017
Muy buen curso, con explicaciones claras y una metodología didáctica