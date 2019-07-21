Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Mechanics of Materials I: Fundamentals of Stress & Strain and Axial Loading by Georgia Institute of Technology

4.8
3,155 ratings
689 reviews

About the Course

This course explores the topic of solid objects subjected to stress and strain. The methods taught in the course are used to predict the response of engineering structures to various types of loading, and to analyze the vulnerability of these structures to various failure modes. Axial loading with be the focus in this course. ------------------------------ The copyright of all content and materials in this course are owned by either the Georgia Tech Research Corporation or Dr. Wayne Whiteman. By participating in the course or using the content or materials, whether in whole or in part, you agree that you may download and use any content and/or material in this course for your own personal, non-commercial use only in a manner consistent with a student of any academic course. Any other use of the content and materials, including use by other academic universities or entities, is prohibited without express written permission of the Georgia Tech Research Corporation. Interested parties may contact Dr. Wayne Whiteman directly for information regarding the procedure to obtain a non-exclusive license....

FA

Aug 28, 2020

RR

Sep 8, 2018

By Dana L

Jul 21, 2019

I can not afford to unlock the quizzes and assignments but I did learn and really enjoy taking this course. Thanks, for allowing us to take it on audit!.

By Rahul A K

Jan 17, 2019

Very Nice Course

By Umair A S

Mar 26, 2018

I am a Mechanical Engineer and like most of them engineers, I had very weak concepts of basics of Mechanical Engineering. Then I came across this series of courses from Dr. Whiteman and believe me or not, I have learned more from him than my 4 years at an engineering university. He has this amazing quality of delivering the concepts in a very easy, understandable way. I really want to thank Dr. Whiteman for designing this amazing course and Coursera for providing us the platform to learn. They are really serving the humanity and mankind.

As for Dr. Whiteman. I would say Thank you, Sir!!!!

You have my respect for the lifetime.

By Ranjith J

Jul 13, 2020

Learning with practical problems is a great experience. It made me an wow experience to solve practical problems .Thank You Dr.Wayne Whiteman ,Georgia Tech and Coursera for happy learning experience.

By kayian M

Jun 8, 2020

The course is very good, and well thought through. For future students perhaps you could get the professor to redo the videos in which he mis-spoke. otherwise its been a good experience

thanks.

By Syed A A

Dec 22, 2018

A good course and a good teacher to teach.

By Anand P

Feb 22, 2019

Clarity in Explanation and Concepts, Able to correlate to real time applications in the industry, Helpful for learners from all levels.

By Tanuj N

Nov 30, 2018

Dr. Wayne Whiteman, Teaching Method is great, he is amazing teacher.

Course material is great, it helps in concept building.

By Naveed A

Mar 26, 2019

I am very thankful to the entire team of coursera for making such valuable courses available online. It was really a great opportunity to learn the fundamental concepts of mechanics of solids from Dr. Whiteman. The course helped me significantly in shaping my own way of teaching the same course to undergraduate students. I am very impressed by the teaching of Dr. Whiteman. It was very helpful. Really enjoyed!

By Prathmesh A T

May 17, 2020

this is course is really helpful for me. Sir you really amazing and great. Hats of to your teaching. due to your teaching my fear about this subject gone. thanku so much sir. thank you coursera.

By Abdur R

Feb 17, 2019

Every module of this course was perfectly explained and i would recommend it for structural engineering/Civil Engineering students.

By Sami A C

Feb 10, 2017

Had so much fun while learning. Thanks to Dr. Wayne Whiteman for being such a generous teacher. Best Regards - S.A Chowdhury

By Rishabh S

Jun 27, 2017

Excellent course for learning strength of material

By Syed A R H

Jan 23, 2019

Great instructor

By Samhita G

May 5, 2020

The mistakes in numerical were very disturbing, as even though i was getting correct answers, the screen was showing something different. Other than that, I loved the course!

By Joseph G

May 11, 2020

This is a great course to take for those who need a review of concepts learned during undergrad in engineering. I found it to be concise and informative, but it obviously does not replace a full-fledged in-class course. There are just too many important in-lab sessions and tutorials that you need to experience to understand the full-breadth of what's covered here.

If this isn't a review course for you, some may struggle to jump right into it and therefore it's important to go back and take the foundational courses the instructor points out as it is essential to understanding even some of the basic concepts covered in this course.

Lastly, I found the instructor to be organized and explains concepts in good detail without going into unnecessary tangents often experienced in a traditional learning environment.

By Ralish R

Sep 9, 2018

A very useful course for getting a strong foundation in strength of materials course. Definitely recommend to all who wants to learn it. Looking forward to future courses. Dr. Whiteman is outstanding.

By Mahesh Y

Jun 18, 2020

Help a lot in strengthening my basics. This course is recommended for every Structural engineering students. I got this course foe free with certifications,. Thank You Dr. Wayne Whiteman

By Nayani U R G

Apr 24, 2020

This course was very useful for all the students as the professor taught in an easy understandable way to know the concepts and able to learn problem solving skills

By Rounak R

Jul 6, 2018

very good course. it helped me build my basic for mechanics of materials and know in depth about stress and strains and physical world applications.

By ashutosh p

Feb 24, 2019

Thankyou whiteman sir and courses for this lovely opportunity to learn concepts and enhancing our understanding in basics of mechanical engineering

By Mario R B d l P

Mar 20, 2017

Excellent content and teacher. 100% recommended, clarity and accurate information is the constant in these courses. Again, outstanding teacher.

By Music

Aug 1, 2017

Very Good instructor and very good course on basics of mechanics of material.

Nice explanations.

By Ahsanul K

Dec 3, 2015

Sir,u are the best teacher in the whole world :)

very clearly explained with proper examples.

By Sergio E G

Apr 23, 2017

Muy buen curso, con explicaciones claras y una metodología didáctica

