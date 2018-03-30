About this Course

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English
Georgia Institute of Technology

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Applications of the Equations of Static Equilibrium to Interacting Bodies or Parts of a Structure; Systems Containing Multi-force Members; Frames and Machines

Week 2

Plane Trusses

Week 3

Space Trusses; Shear Force and Bending Moment Diagrams

Week 4

Cable Support Systems

