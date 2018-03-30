This course applies principles learned in my course “Introduction to Engineering Mechanics” to analyze real world engineering structures. You will need to have mastered the engineering fundamentals from that class in order to be successful in this course offering. This course addresses the modeling and analysis of static equilibrium problems with an emphasis on real world engineering systems and problem solving.
The Georgia Institute of Technology is one of the nation's top research universities, distinguished by its commitment to improving the human condition through advanced science and technology.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Applications of the Equations of Static Equilibrium to Interacting Bodies or Parts of a Structure; Systems Containing Multi-force Members; Frames and Machines
In this section, students will learn the applications of the equations of static equilibrium to interacting bodies or parts of a structure. Students will learn about systems containing multi-force members, frames, and machines.
Plane Trusses
In the section students will learn about Truss structures, specifically method of joints, method of sections, and zero force members.
Space Trusses; Shear Force and Bending Moment Diagrams
In this section students will learn about space trusses and will be introduced to shear force and bending moment diagrams.
Cable Support Systems
In this section, students will learn about cable support systems, specifically concentrated loads and suspension loads.
Reviews
Excellent Course. Very Good Teaching. Nicely explained. Exceptional use of ICT Tools. Overall, the organizations of lectures are very good. Thank you Professor
Excellent course! I really really really enjoyed every single class and exercise. My only suggestion would be migrating to the International system of units instead of imperial unit system. Cheers!
nice course but our doubts are not being cleared.So,i lost interest in doing the course.You can have a special team of instructors to clarify our doubts.This is my humble suggestion.
I am a freshly graduated mechanical engineer. I've used this course to review some topics, it was an excellent idea! Dr. Whiteman is an excellent teacher, congratulations!
