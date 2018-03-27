VS
Aug 7, 2020
Excellent course! I really really really enjoyed every single class and exercise.\n\nMy only suggestion would be migrating to the International system of units instead of imperial unit system. Cheers!
FA
Aug 28, 2020
By Umair A S•
Mar 26, 2018
I am a Mechanical Engineer and like most of them engineers, I had very weak concepts of basics of Mechanical Engineering. Then I came across this series of courses from Dr. Whiteman and believe me or not, I have learned more from him than my 4 years at an engineering university. He has this amazing quality of delivering the concepts in a very easy, understandable way. I really want to thank Dr. Whiteman for designing this amazing course and Coursera for providing us the platform to learn. They are really serving the humanity and mankind.
As for Dr. Whiteman. I would say Thank you, Sir!!!!
You have my respect for the lifetime.
By SANUJYA G•
Oct 1, 2016
This course helps in understanding the basic concept behind the force and its reaction. This helps is visualizing and understanding the concept behind real-world structure.
By Ibrahim K•
Aug 26, 2018
I love Mechanical Engineering but unfortunately I am studying some other Degree for my undergrad. will do masters in Mechanical from Georgia Uni USA.
I have big respect for you Teacher.
THANKS A LOT
YOURS OBEDIENT,
IBRAHIM KHALIL
By Rishabh S•
Feb 14, 2016
Course was excellent. The discussion form was very effective. whenever i post a query on discussion form it was always solved by some coursera expert(whom so ever he/she was assigned).
By Salih U•
Feb 14, 2017
thats great program for the students who is in mechanical engineering program. Great examples of the related module. Thats the best explanation of the concepts by the lecturer i've ever seen. Thanks for the lecturer and university and coursera.
By Monde M•
Feb 5, 2018
Yet another great course by Dr Whiteman. I think that it was going to be even more exciting if one had a copy of the recommended textbook - just to gain more insight as some of the topics (Machines, for example) were a bit tricky for me.
By Matthew R•
Apr 20, 2017
The Applications in Engineering Mechanics course is a must for any engineer. The material is presented in a logical and straight forward manner with applications to the real world. Dr. Whiteman is truly a a great teaching Professor!
By Vinicius A d S•
Aug 7, 2020
By Dishant K•
Aug 22, 2015
hello sir! you are quite phenomenal in your teaching and we are learning a lot through this course. thank you for the support from you and coursera indeed to expand the horizons of education.
By Carlos R L•
Jun 3, 2018
I'm Carlos from Peru, I am a Civil Engineer. Your courses have helped me a lot to remember most of the topics from the University. Thank you a lot. I will take all the courses.
By Taufan J•
Aug 7, 2017
My 2nd Course with Dr Wayne. I thought this is Perfect platform for online learner. Since you can finish all course first before decide should you purchase certificate or not.
By JONNALA S R•
May 12, 2020
Excellent Course. Very Good Teaching. Nicely explained. Exceptional use of ICT Tools. Overall, the organizations of lectures are very good. Thank you Professor
By Dushyant P•
May 24, 2020
I am very thank full to Dr. Wayne Whiteman and team of Georgia Institute of Technology.
I have sharp my EM knowledge after 15 year. Thank you again.
By Sachin C•
Aug 27, 2015
The professor is really capable ,so interacting and hence making the course a wonderful one!!!!!!!!!!
By Ikhsan A G•
Jan 9, 2020
Great, super and excellent course about mechanics engineering - statics. Very recommended.
By Jon Z•
May 15, 2020
I can recommend this course, I did learn a lot about practical engineering applications.
By Sammy P•
Apr 24, 2020
Great course. All material is explained well, and there are great practice problems.
By David H B•
Nov 16, 2017
Excelent course following introduction to engineering mechanics. Highly recommended.
By ADITYA P (•
Apr 24, 2020
It's has been wonderful session for me, i learn a lot. Thanks for providing course.
By Dung•
Oct 25, 2016
This is an amazing course. Highly recommend for Mechanical Engineer.
By Zied Y•
May 30, 2017
Just amazing, whether you're a freshman or even a graduate like me.
By Faroque•
Aug 3, 2017
Thank you very much my dear Sir, you have helped me to understand.
By Tianzhi Y•
Nov 11, 2017
Great course, learned a lot during a relatively short period.
By Christophe S•
Aug 31, 2015
Much more challenging than you imagine, but really good
By Ke S•
Sep 17, 2015
Great course! I am able to learn some important skills