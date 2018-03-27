Chevron Left
About the Course

This course applies principles learned in my course “Introduction to Engineering Mechanics” to analyze real world engineering structures. You will need to have mastered the engineering fundamentals from that class in order to be successful in this course offering. This course addresses the modeling and analysis of static equilibrium problems with an emphasis on real world engineering systems and problem solving. --------------------------- Recommended Background: You will need to have successfully completed my earlier course “Introduction to Engineering Mechanics” in order to be successful in this course. --------------------------- The copyright of all content and materials in this course are owned by either the Georgia Tech Research Corporation or Dr. Wayne Whiteman. By participating in the course or using the content or materials, whether in whole or in part, you agree that you may download and use any content and/or material in this course for your own personal, non-commercial use only in a manner consistent with a student of any academic course. Any other use of the content and materials, including use by other academic universities or entities, is prohibited without express written permission of the Georgia Tech Research Corporation. Interested parties may contact Dr. Wayne Whiteman directly for information regarding the procedure to obtain a non-exclusive license....

Top reviews

By Umair A S

Mar 26, 2018

I am a Mechanical Engineer and like most of them engineers, I had very weak concepts of basics of Mechanical Engineering. Then I came across this series of courses from Dr. Whiteman and believe me or not, I have learned more from him than my 4 years at an engineering university. He has this amazing quality of delivering the concepts in a very easy, understandable way. I really want to thank Dr. Whiteman for designing this amazing course and Coursera for providing us the platform to learn. They are really serving the humanity and mankind.

As for Dr. Whiteman. I would say Thank you, Sir!!!!

You have my respect for the lifetime.

By SANUJYA G

Oct 1, 2016

This course helps in understanding the basic concept behind the force and its reaction. This helps is visualizing and understanding the concept behind real-world structure.

By Ibrahim K

Aug 26, 2018

I love Mechanical Engineering but unfortunately I am studying some other Degree for my undergrad. will do masters in Mechanical from Georgia Uni USA.

I have big respect for you Teacher.

THANKS A LOT

YOURS OBEDIENT,

IBRAHIM KHALIL

By Rishabh S

Feb 14, 2016

Course was excellent. The discussion form was very effective. whenever i post a query on discussion form it was always solved by some coursera expert(whom so ever he/she was assigned).

By Salih U

Feb 14, 2017

thats great program for the students who is in mechanical engineering program. Great examples of the related module. Thats the best explanation of the concepts by the lecturer i've ever seen. Thanks for the lecturer and university and coursera.

By Monde M

Feb 5, 2018

Yet another great course by Dr Whiteman. I think that it was going to be even more exciting if one had a copy of the recommended textbook - just to gain more insight as some of the topics (Machines, for example) were a bit tricky for me.

By Matthew R

Apr 20, 2017

The Applications in Engineering Mechanics course is a must for any engineer. The material is presented in a logical and straight forward manner with applications to the real world. Dr. Whiteman is truly a a great teaching Professor!

By Vinicius A d S

Aug 7, 2020

Excellent course! I really really really enjoyed every single class and exercise.

My only suggestion would be migrating to the International system of units instead of imperial unit system. Cheers!

By Dishant K

Aug 22, 2015

hello sir! you are quite phenomenal in your teaching and we are learning a lot through this course. thank you for the support from you and coursera indeed to expand the horizons of education.

By Carlos R L

Jun 3, 2018

I'm Carlos from Peru, I am a Civil Engineer. Your courses have helped me a lot to remember most of the topics from the University. Thank you a lot. I will take all the courses.

By Taufan J

Aug 7, 2017

My 2nd Course with Dr Wayne. I thought this is Perfect platform for online learner. Since you can finish all course first before decide should you purchase certificate or not.

By JONNALA S R

May 12, 2020

Excellent Course. Very Good Teaching. Nicely explained. Exceptional use of ICT Tools. Overall, the organizations of lectures are very good. Thank you Professor

By Dushyant P

May 24, 2020

I am very thank full to Dr. Wayne Whiteman and team of Georgia Institute of Technology.

I have sharp my EM knowledge after 15 year. Thank you again.

By Sachin C

Aug 27, 2015

The professor is really capable ,so interacting and hence making the course a wonderful one!!!!!!!!!!

By Ikhsan A G

Jan 9, 2020

Great, super and excellent course about mechanics engineering - statics. Very recommended.

By Jon Z

May 15, 2020

I can recommend this course, I did learn a lot about practical engineering applications.

By Sammy P

Apr 24, 2020

Great course. All material is explained well, and there are great practice problems.

By David H B

Nov 16, 2017

Excelent course following introduction to engineering mechanics. Highly recommended.

By ADITYA P (

Apr 24, 2020

It's has been wonderful session for me, i learn a lot. Thanks for providing course.

By Dung

Oct 25, 2016

This is an amazing course. Highly recommend for Mechanical Engineer.

By Zied Y

May 30, 2017

Just amazing, whether you're a freshman or even a graduate like me.

By Faroque

Aug 3, 2017

Thank you very much my dear Sir, you have helped me to understand.

By Tianzhi Y

Nov 11, 2017

Great course, learned a lot during a relatively short period.

By Christophe S

Aug 31, 2015

Much more challenging than you imagine, but really good

By Ke S

Sep 17, 2015

Great course! I am able to learn some important skills

