This course explores the analysis and design of engineering structures considering factors of deflection, buckling, combined loading, & failure theories
Mechanics of Materials IV: Deflections, Buckling, Combined Loading & Failure TheoriesGeorgia Institute of Technology
Georgia Institute of Technology
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome
Deflections and Statically Indeterminate Beam Structures
In this section, we will learn how calculate the deflections, or deformations, of engineering structures subjected to loads. We will then use those techniques is solving statically indeterminate beam problems
Column Buckling, Combined Loading, & Failure Theories
In this section, we will learn how to analyze and design for column buckling. We will also learn how to analyze and design engineering structures subjected to combined loading. Finally, we will conclude with failure theories in mechanics of materials.
Though the topics were difficult..the explanation was really good to understand the topics. I learned something new that I couldn't before
it was quite interesting and esay to learn. but improvement is always the key way for progress that s why i give 4
It is good subject that i have made to think and gather the fundamentals of the subject again after long time
Thankyou to all members who design the syllabus and special thank to faculty who make the topics easy. I enjoyed the lectures like a movie, short and easy explanation.
