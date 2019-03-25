Chevron Left
Back to Mechanics of Materials IV: Deflections, Buckling, Combined Loading & Failure Theories

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Mechanics of Materials IV: Deflections, Buckling, Combined Loading & Failure Theories by Georgia Institute of Technology

4.8
stars
736 ratings
153 reviews

About the Course

This course explores the analysis and design of engineering structures considering factors of deflection, buckling, combined loading, & failure theories ------------------------------------------------- The copyright of all content and materials in this course are owned by either the Georgia Tech Research Corporation or Dr. Wayne Whiteman. By participating in the course or using the content or materials, whether in whole or in part, you agree that you may download and use any content and/or material in this course for your own personal, non-commercial use only in a manner consistent with a student of any academic course. Any other use of the content and materials, including use by other academic universities or entities, is prohibited without express written permission of the Georgia Tech Research Corporation. Interested parties may contact Dr. Wayne Whiteman directly for information regarding the procedure to obtain a non-exclusive license....

Top reviews

JS

Jul 9, 2020

Very interesting topics are discussed here.It is very use full in understanding the load conditions of materials and failure phenomena. Thanks a lots for giving us this great opportunity....

KD

Apr 30, 2019

very useful course........Include strain energy concepts and deflection of beams using castiglianos theorem. it will be useful for undergraduate indian students like us ... thank you

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 153 Reviews for Mechanics of Materials IV: Deflections, Buckling, Combined Loading & Failure Theories

By Muhammad T F

Mar 25, 2019

Column Buckling, Combined Loading, & Failure Theories very interesting and every mechanical engineer should learn these important topics

By Umair A S

Mar 29, 2018

An excellent series of course to build very strong foundations in mechanics of materials. Hats off to Dr. Whiteman;an amazing teacher.

By p.sabes

Nov 2, 2017

sir please change the answering time .make it once a week . if we should attend the question thrice every 8 hour if all of you easy to get certificate but their listening skills are not improve. so please change it and make a once a week or 3 times only for the course

By Anvesh K

Apr 19, 2020

The course is fantastic as expected from Professor Dr Whiteman, This part contains bit of more calculus, and good that the modules can be repeated by playing the video again for more clear understanding. i have taken the other courses made be professor, they give crystal clear explanation of the concept. Thanks to Professor.

Professor, we are waiting for the next set of courses from your colleague in Machine Design, looking forward for those courses too.

By Ankit S

Aug 26, 2020

Nice course for engineering personal, whether student or professional. It would have been great, if von mises theory explained more, but no problem as one can manage to learn from other souses.

Thanks to Dr Wayne Whiteman, for efforts in making such series of courses specially application in engg mechanics, and these Mechanics of Material - I to IV. After learning form these modules, the mechanics problem solving capability improves significantly.

By Aldo I V Z

Aug 26, 2020

Dear Dr. Whiteman,

I just want to thank you for all courses of mechanics of materials which you offer through Coursera platform. This was a nice course and I really help me at work and the rest of courses of structural analysis which I will take. However, I would have loved which Georgia Tech can offer some courses about civil engineering like concrete technology, etc.

Best Wishes,

AIVZ

By Jayadevan P C

Mar 7, 2021

Thanking your effort on delivering the six courses on solid mechanics which are fundamental to mechanical and civil engineering. Really helpful in understanding the fundamentals and where to apply the principles what covered which is very important for an engineer. Once again thanking you and your team for fantastic effort.

By Md I U

Jul 17, 2020

It was really fun to learn with Dr. Wayne Whiteman. He is an amazing instructor, no doubt about that. I really enjoyed the full course with him. Hope that, one day I will attend his class physically. Lots of love & respect for him.

Iftekhar

Bangladesh University of Engineering & Technology

Dhaka, Bangladesh

By Mario R B d l P

Mar 27, 2017

Excellent Course! It would be awesome to have more advanced topics covered in future courses if it's ever in your plans. i.e. Lateral Torsional Buckling, Strain Energy, Fatigue, Composite Material Failure Theories, Anisotropic Materials, Local stresses due to bolts, bolt groups, etc. You are the man!

By Ethan R

Oct 8, 2016

Clearly explained, easy to follow and generally interesting. I didn't do any of the precursor courses, more to do this as a refresher on structural mechanics. I thought this was well presented, I appreciated the use of real world examples and I liked the teaching style.

By Pradnya R T

May 4, 2020

This course helped me understand the different loading and their effects on the structure. what are the loading condition to be applied in design consideration for the safety of the structure. Instructor has taught very nicely. Grateful that I completed this course.

By Krishnaraja G K

Apr 25, 2020

Real application problems solved by the Course instructor is very useful. Awesome teaching.

Concepts are made clear. One has to practice and is very much useful, especially when doing Capstone project for the undergraduate students.

By Matthew R

Apr 20, 2017

The Mechanics of Materials course series is a must for any engineer. The material is presented in a logical and straight forward manner with applications to the real world. Dr. Whiteman is truly a a great teaching Professor!

By Muhammad U

Jun 13, 2020

I like the way this entire series of MoM is presented. I have learned a whole lot of things. Now I can imagine the load's, stresses but the amazing part is that now I have tools to get accurate values too.

By Mohammad M A

Mar 25, 2017

First of all a very very big thanks for providing such a great course with the great professor, really he way of teaching is great and I can easily understand all the module.

The course really good.

By JISHNA K S

Jul 10, 2020

Very interesting topics are discussed here.It is very use full in understanding the load conditions of materials and failure phenomena. Thanks a lots for giving us this great opportunity....

By Kuladeep D

Apr 30, 2019

very useful course........Include strain energy concepts and deflection of beams using castiglianos theorem. it will be useful for undergraduate indian students like us ... thank you

By Deleted A

Apr 25, 2020

I enrolled just to understand about buckling. The explanation is extremely clear and gives you also guidelines for application in real world cases. Completely satisfied!

By Varun T

Feb 17, 2019

Excellent. This is the first course I have completed fully. The way of teaching is perfect with real world problems taken are great perspective to understand the course.

By Antonio C

Oct 28, 2019

After taking a long hiatus from this field (almost ten years!), these courses really helped me brush up on my past studies at university. Thanks Dr. Whiteman!

By KOMMURU L S

Jul 14, 2020

Though the topics were difficult..the explanation was really good to understand the topics.

I learned something new that I couldn't before

By Kasuntha M

Jan 31, 2021

Great course to learn about Mechanics of Materials. I highly recommend this course. Thank you for offering this valuable course to me.

By Khalid Z A

May 17, 2020

Thanks, professor I have cleared many of my doubts happy teaching, I wish your well-being .i hope to see more courses from you soon <3

By irtiza z

May 21, 2016

just viewed and downloaded and gone through all lectures......one word.....great awesome teaching thanks will remember you in prayers

By Carlos R P A

Sep 6, 2016

Este es el ultimo curso, de una serie de cuatro. Todos fueron excelentes, los recomiendo a cualquier estudiante de ingeniería.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder