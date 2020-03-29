MM
May 30, 2020
Got some knowledge about FSI . It is very much interesting with lots of experimental demonstration and the reason on its effect. Thank you Very much for such a wonderful course
CF
Jan 1, 2022
It was an amazing experience. I learned a lot about modeling and about fluid and solid interaction. I was amazed by the sequence of the course. You did a great job thank you
By Eric P N•
Mar 28, 2020
This course deserves high praise for a number of reasons. In a world where undergraduate classes on aerodynamics often make big assumptions, such as perfectly rigid bodies, this class offers a view of instead modelling your solid as something that can bend and oscillate, and uses this to explain commonly seen behaviors of fluid-solid systems. It was refreshing to see a course like this on Coursera. In fact, I believe it is the only course remotely related to fluid mechanics, and taught by a University known for their fluids research. So thank you to those who put it on. Another praise is that the professor never loses sight of the practical applications. Everything is explained (and explained very well) and always brought back to a practical application that the learner might be interested in.
Compared to other courses I've taken on Coursera, the graded sections (i.e. quizzes) were relatively easy. More challenging quiz problems that require me to set up and solve differential equations would have helped me put the concepts into better practice.
The lectures were very well done. Everything was presented very clearly. However, if you really want to take very detailed notes in your own notebook or computer, as you would in a graduate-level engineering class where the professor is writing on a chalkboard, you'll need to pause the videos quite a bit.
By Luis F R C•
Apr 4, 2019
They do not explain the origin of the equations, they just show to you final results, I think is helpful if you just want to know some models in a faster way, but if you want to learn more deeply it is not the best course.
I suggest to you to develope the equations to make the students fully understand what is going on.
By Kevin S•
Mar 25, 2019
A fantastic course with great instructors and great examples. I like the comparisons between theory and practical. One of the best courses I've ever taken. Awesome work
By Raghuvir J•
Sep 22, 2016
Lessons were pretty concise, engaging and well arranged. Quizzes were relevant and stimulating. Would love to take an advanced version.
Thanks to the team.
By Ossama H•
Jan 20, 2021
This course is fabulous and a wonderful opportunity to learn basic's related to Fluid-Solid Interactions, course content is good, addictive and encourages you to learn more and more. At last excellent teaching done by all respected teachers in term of both theoretical and practical aspect of this course. I would especially recommend Mechanical Engineers with CFD, Fluid Mechanics and Dynamics interest, to take this course and enjoy it!
By mt20204005 M S S•
Jul 9, 2021
As a Structural Engineering student, I found this course extremely fascinating and adds a valuable perspective to my understanding of behavior of structures especially under the action of dynamic force of wind, offshore waves, etc. It was a brilliantly elaborated and exquisitely explained course, with a varied range of practical applications that were well demonstrated in multiple experiments and research reports.
By Prasanta S•
Jan 11, 2017
It is definitely one of the most interesting MOOC I did and would congratulate you for the simplicity (and fun) with which you explain the complex coupling models and approximations.
I am currently working on FSI for bubble collapse close to solid walls in cavitation, and your MOOC has helped me gain perspective and understanding to solve many practical problems.
By Florian L B•
Apr 25, 2019
Very interesting, but tough to follow since it features a lot of advanced physics and mathematics. Eye opening moments regarding dimensionless numbers, lift, instabilities. And fantastic lab sessions. A big thank you to the team around Emmanuel de Langre!
By Victor V•
Nov 28, 2016
The fundamentals of fluid-structure interaction was well explained through examples and laboratory tests. However, small applications should be explained and done by the students in order to have a better representation of physical phenomenon.
By Ivan L•
Jul 19, 2017
Many thanks for this course! The course has stunning structure. I especially like how the experiments were connected with the theoretical models. The LadHyX team performed excellent course. I certainly recommend it to all inquisitive people.
By Naveen G•
Apr 2, 2018
One of best and the hardest courses I've ever taken!
This course is not just about engineering, it is about life. The course has a very powerful takeaway; "Life is beautiful and simple if you look closer!"
By Sabrina R•
Jun 19, 2020
This course was so helpful for my thesis on blood flow through artery system. The research videos were great too! Thanks to all the professors and researchers!
By J A L•
Oct 20, 2016
Great course. Very organized and performed.
A more general point of view using non very complex examples and rich with applications.
Congratulations!
I suggest a second course using CFD and FEM, for example.
Best Regards and thanks very much for this opportunity.
By Ahmed O M•
Jan 4, 2017
Excellent course, making such a difficult subject very easy and understandable. But I really think that the pace of the course is fast when compared to the contents.
Also the addition of numerical/ programming examples would be of great use
By Dr. S S•
Jul 24, 2020
This course was very much useful to understand the basics of fluid-solid interactions and how simplified mathematical models can be development with appropriate assumptions along with time scaling of fluid and solid motion. The explanation for each concept by the course faculty with so many practical simple experiments was exceptional. Demonstrations of experiments by his colleagues were so informative and easy to understand the concepts for me as a non-structural background person.
By Icaro C•
Feb 24, 2022
I truly enjoyed this course. Different from another FSI course I have taken, this one does broaden one's horizons and does not focus merely on a quite narrow range of FSI applications. I felt that this is a generalist course that is driven by a strong effort to build a general model, or, at least, a general procedure of analysis. I believe this course contributed to my formation and will stand as a reference that I will look back to when reviewing concepts in the future.
By Antonio E B•
Oct 8, 2016
It is an excellent course. Professor LaGrange has an extraordinary skill to facilitate the understanding of the fundamentals of fluid-solid interactions. Every week of the course combines theory and experimental demostrations in a very balanced way. The visual images accompanying the equations and the summaries at the end of the sessions are great course assets. Without any doubt I will enroll in a future sequel of this course.
By Ning L•
Oct 28, 2016
absolutely brilliant! This course is very well structured and very well presented. It touches upon a rather complex area of research but has masterly conveyed the essential skills and methods in a pace that is a bit challenging but not to a point of intimidating. I have watched each and every lecture video for at least 4 times. It is a very good starting point for anyone interested in FSI.
By ANSHUL S•
Nov 6, 2020
The course is highly enlightening about the basics. I really feel if some assignment or maybe an extra course on computational FSI is introduced, as, without computational application, the theoretical knowledge can be difficult to apply. Overall it was a great course. I wish u provided some extra reading material to get further insight and share your slides. THank You.
By Dwayne C•
Nov 17, 2020
The concepts were really difficult to learn, but Prof. Emmanuel was able to make them more concrete and intuitive. The experiments done by the lecturers, along with the featured researches shown were great additions to the course. As for the quizzes, I just hope that better feedback on the incorrect answers be given to guide the student along. Overall, a great course!
By Ash D•
May 20, 2022
The lectures were good and the concepts were explaned really well. Prof Langre taught the FSI models with great examples. Although its just the surface of FSI study, the course really explaned the concept. The experiments and case studies presented by other lecturers were inspirational as well. Overall it was educational and inspirational.
By Benjamin G•
Jun 15, 2017
I did this course in order to complete the requirements for my PhD. Eventhough I knew most of the topics, I really enjoyed this course that reminded me all the basics and it gives a really comprehensive and clear approach as to how to choose an appropriate model. I would definitly recommanded it and I think it is appropriate for any level!
By Shubham•
Sep 28, 2016
This course is very informative and gives starting platform to pursue this field. I really like this course. There is one thing that I felt missing. I could use some coding assignment to better grasp the course contents. it can be made optional. This could provide more help to people who wants to have a deeper understanding.
By Yuan T•
Jan 21, 2019
This course is very helpful for me, it let me know the mechanism of some basic phenomena in our nature. I know know that these phenomena is not only very interesting, but also follow scientific criteria. After understanding these basis theories, I fall in love with FSI and would like take further courses about FSI.
By Hemanth K•
Nov 7, 2020
This course literally unlocked the understanding of dynamics of motion around us. It certainly helped me in understanding the basics of FSI with courtesy of all team members and the experiments provided in this course. Thanks to all course team members for making such a great course.