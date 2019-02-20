SG
May 3, 2020
I already have a strong background in dynamics and used this course as a recall of basics. I found it very clear, in particular for the progress from waves towards vibrations and modes.
GB
May 31, 2020
The course provided me with a clear and concise insight about waves and vibrations. A must seek course for undergraduate as well as graduate students.
By Hannah L•
Feb 20, 2019
i have background with physics and calculus but for me it was really hard to follow this classes, a lot of important concepts were given very fast.
By Vinayak V•
Jun 10, 2019
Few important concepts were rushed through in the course. Short videos resulted in skipping through the required mathematical and conceptual discussions to get a proper feel of the topics.
The content of the course was however pretty good covering a decent range of topics in vibration dynamics.
By Marcus S•
Nov 1, 2019
The course covers a lot of different subjects about waves, which is very nice. I feel much more confident about my understanding of water waves, acoustics, and the wave equation (tensioned cable). It was very difficult to take notes and keep up with the math, however. I ended up watching lectures multiple times to understand what was happening on the math side. While this course gave a good conceptual understanding, I was hoping to be able to apply this knowledge to vibration systems at my work. I did not reach that level as a consequence of this course, but perhaps if I was able to put much more time into understanding this course, I could have gotten there. It would have been very useful if they explained how to construct the stiffness matrices in more detail during the vibrations portion. Thank you very much to everyone involved, however! I enjoyed the course overall.
By Abiram K•
Aug 3, 2019
i found it really hard.
By Mohammad S•
Jul 19, 2020
Quiz problems were not related to lectures. Instructors seemed rushed
By Stanislas L G•
May 4, 2020
By Rahul K P•
Jun 18, 2020
It will really explore you to the new knowledge of Vibration and Acoustics.
By Evgeniy K•
Feb 4, 2022
The course is not too detailed, but gives a good overview of waves and vibrations and a basic understanding of mode analysis. The quizes are rather poorly composed, as they are hardly supported by the theory of the course, and there is also no description of the solutions to them. This leads to the fact that the answers to some questions have to be guessed. Unfortunately, the PDF slides that can be downloaded are basically pretty useless. So, be prepared for the fact that it will take a lot of time to complete the quizzes and you will have to read additional literature or google.
After completing the course, I do not feel that I have a confident command of the material, but still, now I have a better understanding of the topic. The course can be considered as a refresher or as a starting point in the study of mode analysis.
Anyway, there are very few advanced math courses on Coursera, and compared to many others, this course seems worthy of attention.
By Mohammad P•
May 19, 2020
In advance, many thanks for your excellent instructors, extraordinary and comprehensive materials.
In my opinion, your course will be better if you use more examples. The concepts are full of mathematical equations, and these are so useful for good understanding; however, students will learn better if they see some mathematical or programming exercises, like the final quiz. I mean "Practical Learning" (plus concepts), with solving some problems via equations or conceptual matters.
best wishes to you and Ecole Polytechnique.
By Kenneth V•
Jul 14, 2020
Very good course. Sometimes the quiz questions were a bit too hard compared to the lectures in my opinion, but I was able to do most using Google and external resources.
The final exam was really good though, I think.
By Debasish S•
Aug 19, 2019
It's a good course provided you're well equipped with the basics of the topic. It's very interesting as it has a few lab based teaching as well
By Chan Y K•
Jul 10, 2020
In-depth and challenging.
By Mr. M R•
May 13, 2020
Nice Course
By RENDINA C•
Jun 9, 2021
The course covers interesting topics but unfortunately some important parts are covered very quickly and i lost in formulas.
I really did not like the quizzes that required more knowledge that taught during the course.
By Vipin B•
Jun 9, 2020
could be explained more efficiently.
By Rana R M•
Jul 22, 2020
Lectures are looked like discussion and very advanced. Quizzes are difficult and takes a lot of time.
By Florian L B•
Mar 3, 2019
The course material is clearly explained by the three instructors. The lab sessions are highly interesting to get a feeling for real world dynamics. I really enjoyed the final exam that lead me to apply the gained knowledge to a small system and compute numerical solutions to the dynamic equations both in frequency and time domain. I highly recommend the class.
By Shankhaneel B•
Aug 9, 2020
This course required a lot of brain storming and individual effort but it was worth every minute spend on it. Kudos to Dr Emmanuel sir and his team for teaching us the fundamental in a very simple but effective way.
I'm indebted to them and looking forward to pursue the other course on fluid solid interactions.
By Rodrigo I C V•
Apr 30, 2021
Muchas muchas gracias, Greetings from Chile, i'm a student amateur in this area, but this course helps me, too complement with videos. so really thank you.
Rodrigo Contador Villagra
By Philippe C•
Jun 12, 2020
I really enjoyed this course which gave me a lot of insight on the nature of things around me. It is graphically pleasing with lots of exciting real world applications. Merci!
By Gopalchetty B•
Jun 1, 2020
By BERTHING J G B•
Feb 28, 2019
contain the most topic in a first course on vibration, with many practical research, with a expert teacher, MANY THANKS
By Divyarajsinh G R•
May 18, 2020
I learned very much and this easy to learn and it's free of cost so everyone is learning and got certificate
By Veronica B C•
Jun 22, 2020
Absolutely wonderful course. I love the enthusiasm of the teachers. Thank you so much!!!
By Kopparapu V M k•
Nov 22, 2019
if you provide the key for this it will be helpful for unsolved questions