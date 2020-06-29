Chevron Left
Back to Introduction to Acoustics (Part 2)

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to Acoustics (Part 2) by Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology(KAIST)

4.7
stars
38 ratings
8 reviews

About the Course

Learners might have learned the basic concepts of the acoustics from the ‘Introduction to Acoustics (Part 1).’ Now it is time to apply to the real situation and develop their own acoustical application. Learners will analyze the radiation, scattering, and diffraction phenomenon with the Kirchhoff –Helmholtz Equation. Then learners will design their own reverberation room or ducts that fulfill the condition they have set up....

Top reviews

AI

May 15, 2018

A great course overall to understand the basic theory of acoustics. I have some suggestions. Quizzes need to be improved with more questions. I thought the quizzes were too easy

PD

Dec 19, 2020

Part 2 was excellent!\n\nIt would be nice to have reference to the text book, and also sometimes the questions in the quizzes are hard to stand because of the language.

Filter by:

1 - 8 of 8 Reviews for Introduction to Acoustics (Part 2)

By Zhihan G

Jun 29, 2020

it is good course to learn acoustic, for people who want to work in this field.

By Arun S I

May 16, 2018

A great course overall to understand the basic theory of acoustics. I have some suggestions. Quizzes need to be improved with more questions. I thought the quizzes were too easy

By Pee D

Dec 20, 2020

Part 2 was excellent!

It would be nice to have reference to the text book, and also sometimes the questions in the quizzes are hard to stand because of the language.

By AJAY K S

Jun 18, 2020

EXCELLENT USEFUL COURSE FOR FACULTY AND RESEARCH SCHOLARS

By K S K

Jun 19, 2020

Excellent Session

By Dhanalakshmi A

May 13, 2020

Good

By Davide A

Apr 30, 2020

Very interesting course. It only miss a small part with some exercises, but It is a course I would suggest to anyone who is interested in acoustic.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder