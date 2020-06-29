AI
May 15, 2018
A great course overall to understand the basic theory of acoustics. I have some suggestions. Quizzes need to be improved with more questions. I thought the quizzes were too easy
PD
Dec 19, 2020
Part 2 was excellent!\n\nIt would be nice to have reference to the text book, and also sometimes the questions in the quizzes are hard to stand because of the language.
By Zhihan G•
Jun 29, 2020
it is good course to learn acoustic, for people who want to work in this field.
By Arun S I•
May 16, 2018
By Pee D•
Dec 20, 2020
By AJAY K S•
Jun 18, 2020
EXCELLENT USEFUL COURSE FOR FACULTY AND RESEARCH SCHOLARS
By K S K•
Jun 19, 2020
Excellent Session
By Dhanalakshmi A•
May 13, 2020
Good
By Davide A•
Apr 30, 2020
Very interesting course. It only miss a small part with some exercises, but It is a course I would suggest to anyone who is interested in acoustic.