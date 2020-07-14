SM
Oct 4, 2019
I heard something in this course which I have never heard before. The professor emphasizes on physical prospective of this course intentionally and this is very useful to describe the concept.
SN
Mar 15, 2021
It is a very good course to introduce the basics of acoustics starting from one-dimensional cases to general 3D environments.
By Lakshman A•
Jul 14, 2020
Totally loved this course and learnt very keen to the concepts. Looking forward to pursue next course!
By Shanta P•
Dec 3, 2018
The course uses videos with powerpoint displays within the video. Often the contents of the Powerpoint is not visually clear (ie too small to make out). You cannot download these powerpoints. My last straw was when I encountered a powerpoint (lecture 1 part 2 around 16:45 mins) when the video skips a section of the powerpoint slide. This meant that there is a reference to an equation which one has not seen. This is not just frustrating, but incredibly poor production. In maths/physics references to equations, eg Z, is meaningless unless you know what Z is!! Furthermore the lecturer refers to his textboook where " ... the derivation of the equation is shown" - the book incidentally is over GBP50! Don't waste your time on this risible course. Either find another decent MOOC from someone else or buy a book.
By Prathama L•
May 26, 2020
videos are so useful and informative. New concepts with live examples are so effective. Thanx
By raja v v•
Jul 7, 2018
I recommend this course if you want to learn acoustics. I enjoyed this course.
By Saurabh S•
Apr 22, 2018
Very informative and useful. The Teaching methodology is impressive.
By somi n b•
Jun 10, 2020
Very useful and explaning with real time discussions,
Thank you sir
By Энхжаргал Б•
Nov 4, 2020
thank you so much
By Keiran L•
Mar 4, 2020
quite difficult to understand, had to reread and find sources from web to help (not too unusual). Really provides a good depth of mathematics and physical understanding of acoustics and some useful terminology and tricks.
By Yixin Y•
Jan 21, 2019
It still a little confusing. The lecturer does not express the concept really clear. And there is lack of tons knowledge about how to get a solution of wave propagation.
By Ashley A M•
Jun 15, 2020
Not very proper explanation
By Alicia E R D•
Feb 27, 2021
There're stuff that didn't get well enough, including the tests.
Hard to understand sometimes. The examples need to be better.
By Patricio C•
Jul 15, 2019
Terrible explanations, the professor is not clear and not methodical and is very boring. I will have to study acoustics again to actually learn it.
By Guillem M•
Sep 5, 2019
course, i enjoyed it very much, but be warned, you must have basic knowledge of basic phisics and math, understanding how derivatives work is esential. some people claim the teacher explains poorly, THIS SI UNTRUE explanations are very good but without understanding math and phisics you wont be able to follow so those who complain must grab a book first and git good. Also it has somwhat poor subtitles due to the writers sloppy work, some words apear out of context and some times an [INAUDIBLE] message apears, however I had no problems at all understanding professorYang-Hann Kim.
By Harikrishnan V•
Apr 17, 2021
I am amazed by the depth of content covered in the course and the slow, methodical approach. The focus is more towards the practical aspects of Acoustics and Prof.Yang- Hann Kim manages to effortlessly connect formulas to intuition- this is indeed remarkable. The theoretical, math-intensive part is left for interested learners, which is also appreciable. I would recommend the course to anyone who is interested to get into Acoustics and would like to have a "feel around" before diving in-depth
By Mastan R P•
May 21, 2020
The course gave me adequate knowledge about acoustic. Prof.Yang-Hann Kim delivered lectures in a good manner. The demonstrations between the lectures and examples are top level.
Thank you for sharing valuable knowledge.
By sa m•
Oct 5, 2019
By Jean P G C•
Jul 19, 2020
Excelente curso. Los contenidos teóricos son explicados de una manera amena... en especial, los tópicos referentes a la Ley de Masa Teórica.
By Selemon N•
Mar 16, 2021
By gabriel l•
Jul 4, 2020
es muy buen curso reforce mi curso de ondas electromagnéticas y pude ver la aplicación en ondas acústicas
By Juan M V T•
Apr 7, 2022
Very good explanations and easy to follow given the complexity of the subject
By Anusha A•
Nov 5, 2020
learnt alot just questions were bit tricky
By Adnan I S•
Oct 9, 2020
Very informative.
By Arun S I•
Jan 19, 2018
Great course.
By Monika B•
Jul 18, 2020
Nice