Introduction to Advanced Vibrations starts with a review of single and double degree of freedom systems. After that, multiple degrees of freedom systems are introduced to explain the vibrations of string and beam. These vibration systems provide to apply or use them into practical problems
Introduction to Advanced VibrationsKorea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology(KAIST)
About this Course
Offered by
Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology(KAIST)
The Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) was established in 1971 by the Korean government as the nation’s first research-intensive graduate school for science, engineering and technology. It has now grown into one of the world’s best universities, delivering top notch education and research programs for undergraduate and graduate students. KAIST encourages interdisciplinary and convergent research across a wide spectrum of disciplines, as well as strong collaborations with industry and global institutions.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction
Vibrations of Linear Multiple-degree-of-freedom System 1: Equations of motion, the stiffness and flexibility methods
You will going to learn basic concepts of vibration of string.
Vibrations of Linear Multiple-degree-of-freedom Systems 2: Modal analysis
Vibrations of Continuous Systems 1: The vibration of string
Reviews
- 5 stars80%
- 4 stars18%
- 3 stars2%
TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION TO ADVANCED VIBRATIONS
This course was helpful to enrich vibration knowledge
The assignment at the end made the course more useful
This course are very useful knowledge for physics and professor kim can be explained very excellent each concept and mathematical equation
Very informative sessions with great explanation of concepts .. Thank you
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.