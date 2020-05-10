Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to Advanced Vibrations by Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology(KAIST)

4.8
stars
50 ratings
10 reviews

About the Course

Introduction to Advanced Vibrations starts with a review of single and double degree of freedom systems. After that, multiple degrees of freedom systems are introduced to explain the vibrations of string and beam. These vibration systems provide to apply or use them into practical problems...

Top reviews

SN

Aug 11, 2020

It is a good course for getting a quick insight into the mechanical vibrations of a physical system. Professror Kim explains the physics very nicely and carefully.

JG

Sep 27, 2020

This course are very useful knowledge for physics and professor kim can be explained very excellent each concept and mathematical equation

By JONNALA S R

May 10, 2020

Excellent explanation by professor, very nice course. Thank you Professor.

By Sonali D M

May 11, 2020

This course was helpful to enrich vibration knowledge

By Sachin S N

Aug 12, 2020

By KEERTHAN K

Sep 30, 2021

Very informative sessions with great explanation of concepts .. Thank you

By Nikil J

Aug 16, 2020

The assignment at the end made the course more useful

By AJAY K S

Jun 26, 2020

EXCELLENT COURSE FOR FACULTY AND RESEARCH SCHOLARS

By Alexander F

Jul 12, 2020

Wonderful Course to learn about Vibration Analysis

By MUHAMMED S K

Aug 24, 2021

Excellent course

By K S K

Jun 26, 2020

Awesome Course

