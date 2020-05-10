SN
Aug 11, 2020
It is a good course for getting a quick insight into the mechanical vibrations of a physical system. Professror Kim explains the physics very nicely and carefully.
JG
Sep 27, 2020
This course are very useful knowledge for physics and professor kim can be explained very excellent each concept and mathematical equation
By JONNALA S R•
May 10, 2020
Excellent explanation by professor, very nice course. Thank you Professor.
By Sonali D M•
May 11, 2020
This course was helpful to enrich vibration knowledge
By Sachin S N•
Aug 12, 2020
It is a good course for getting a quick insight into the mechanical vibrations of a physical system. Professror Kim explains the physics very nicely and carefully.
By KEERTHAN K•
Sep 30, 2021
Very informative sessions with great explanation of concepts .. Thank you
By Nikil J•
Aug 16, 2020
The assignment at the end made the course more useful
By AJAY K S•
Jun 26, 2020
EXCELLENT COURSE FOR FACULTY AND RESEARCH SCHOLARS
By Alexander F•
Jul 12, 2020
Wonderful Course to learn about Vibration Analysis
By MUHAMMED S K•
Aug 24, 2021
Excellent course
By K S K•
Jun 26, 2020
Awesome Course