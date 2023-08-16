University of Colorado Boulder
Introduction to Robotics with Webots Specialization
Launch Your Career in Robotics. . Implement a Complete Mobile Manipulation Pipeline in The Webots Simulator Using Python!

Taught in English

Nikolaus Correll

Instructor: Nikolaus Correll

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
What you'll learn

  • Forward and inverse kinematics of holonomic and non-holonomic mechanisms

  • Discrete planning of trajectories and behaviors for robots

  • Understand the sources of uncertainty in robotic sensing and actuation

Skills you'll gain

Basic Robotic Behaviors and Odometry

Course 127 hours4.8 (12 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Model mechanisms, sensors and actuators in a physics-based online simulator.

  • Understand basic reactive and discrete controllers.

  • Perform forward kinematics computations for simple (non-)Holonomic mechanisms.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Algorithms
Category: Python Programming
Category: Robotics
Category: Linear Algebra
Category: webots

Robotic Mapping and Trajectory Generation

Course 225 hours

What you'll learn

  • Use basic feedback control techniques for inverse kinematics of (non-)Holonomic mechanisms.

  • Apply coordinate transforms to multi-dimensional sensor signals.

  • Understand basic probabilistic representations to deal with uncertainty from measurement noise.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Robotic Mapping
Category: Python Programming
Category: Linear Algebra
Category: webots
Category: robotic control

Robotic Path Planning and Task Execution

Course 342 hours

What you'll learn

  • Use discrete planning techniques such as Dijkstra and A* to compute optimal robot trajectories.

  • Implement complex sequences of behaviors using behavior trees.

  • Plan and implement a complex robotic controller for autonomous mobile manipulation behavior.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Motion Planning
Category: Behavior Tree
Category: Python Programming
Category: mobile manipulation
Category: webots

Instructor

Nikolaus Correll
University of Colorado Boulder
3 Courses2,269 learners

Frequently asked questions

More questions