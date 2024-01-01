Profile

Nikolaus Correll

Professor

Bio

Nikolaus Correll is an Professor of Computer Science at the University of Colorado where he works since 2009. Before that, he was a post-doctoral associate at the Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Cambridge, MA, and has obtained a Ph.D. in Computer Science from Ecole Polytechnic Federale de Lausanne (EPFL) in 2007 and a degree in Electrical Engineering from Eidgenoessische Technische Hochschule (ETH) Zurich in 2003. Nikolaus's research interests are reasoning under uncertainty in robotic manipulation and swarm robotics. Nikolaus is the recipient of a 2012 NASA Early Career Faculty Fellowship, the CAREER award of the National Science Foundation, and the 2016 Provost Achievement Award at CU Boulder. Nikolaus has delivered multiple keynote talks at international conferences on robotic manipulation and swarm robotics and is the recipient of multiple best paper awards at international conferences.

Courses - English

Basic Robotic Behaviors and Odometry

Robotic Mapping and Trajectory Generation

Robotic Path Planning and Task Execution

