This course, which is the last and final course in the Introduction to Robotics with Webots specialization, will teach you basic approaches for planning robot trajectories and sequence their task execution. In "Robotic Path Planning and Task Execution", you will develop standard algorithms such as Breadth-First Search, Dijkstra's, A* and Rapidly Exploring Random Trees through guided exercises. You will implement Behavior Trees for task sequencing and experiment with a mobile manipulation robot "Tiago Steel".
Robotic Path Planning and Task Execution
This course is part of Introduction to Robotics with Webots Specialization
Taught in English
Use discrete planning techniques such as Dijkstra and A* to compute optimal robot trajectories.
Implement complex sequences of behaviors using behavior trees.
Plan and implement a complex robotic controller for autonomous mobile manipulation behavior.
There are 5 modules in this course
The first week in this course provides an introduction to path planning and presents a series of optimal algorithms for finding the shortest path on a graph that increase in complexity and efficiency. You will be introduced to various algorithms, including Bread-First Search to Dijkstra's and A*.
In this week, you will learn how to efficiently plan in non-grid worlds and in high-dimensional spaces.
This week introduces you to a new programming abstraction known as "Behavior Trees", which offers solutions to shortcomings of Finite State Machines and simple reactive controllers.
This week you will learn how to extend a mobile base with a robotic arm and trigger the ability to grasp objects.
In this last week, you will complete a final project to demonstrate your knowledge of both this course and the entire specialization. It consists of implementing a complete mobile manipulation solution.
