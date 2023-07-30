University of Colorado Boulder
Robotic Path Planning and Task Execution
University of Colorado Boulder

Robotic Path Planning and Task Execution

Taught in English

Nikolaus Correll

Instructor: Nikolaus Correll

What you'll learn

  • Use discrete planning techniques such as Dijkstra and A* to compute optimal robot trajectories.

  • Implement complex sequences of behaviors using behavior trees.

  • Plan and implement a complex robotic controller for autonomous mobile manipulation behavior.

There are 5 modules in this course

The first week in this course provides an introduction to path planning and presents a series of optimal algorithms for finding the shortest path on a graph that increase in complexity and efficiency. You will be introduced to various algorithms, including Bread-First Search to Dijkstra's and A*.

In this week, you will learn how to efficiently plan in non-grid worlds and in high-dimensional spaces.

This week introduces you to a new programming abstraction known as "Behavior Trees", which offers solutions to shortcomings of Finite State Machines and simple reactive controllers.

This week you will learn how to extend a mobile base with a robotic arm and trigger the ability to grasp objects.

In this last week, you will complete a final project to demonstrate your knowledge of both this course and the entire specialization. It consists of implementing a complete mobile manipulation solution.

Instructor

Nikolaus Correll
University of Colorado Boulder
Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

