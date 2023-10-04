"Basic Robotic Behaviors and Odometry" provides you with an introduction to autonomous mobile robots, including forward kinematics (“odometry”), basic sensors and actuators, and simple reactive behavior. This course is centered around exercises in the realistic, physics-based simulator, “Webots”, where you will experiment in a hands-on manner with simple reactive behaviors for collision avoidance and line following, state machines, and basic forward kinematics of non-holonomic systems. An overarching objective of this course is to understand the role of the physical system on algorithm design and its role as source of uncertainty that makes robots non-deterministic. If you are interested in getting started with robotics, this course is for you!
Basic Robotic Behaviors and Odometry
This course is part of Introduction to Robotics with Webots Specialization
Taught in English
1,936 already enrolled
Included with
Course
(12 reviews)
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Model mechanisms, sensors and actuators in a physics-based online simulator.
Understand basic reactive and discrete controllers.
Perform forward kinematics computations for simple (non-)Holonomic mechanisms.
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
12 quizzes
Course
(12 reviews)
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your subject-matter expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 5 modules in this course
This week introduces the course and gives you an opportunity to introduce yourself. You will prepare for the rest of the course by learning about the main operation tool we will use throughout, the realistic robotics simulator "Webots". You will become familiar with Webots, its hosting website, and will begin to develop your foundation in navigating the simulator.
What's included
9 videos7 readings2 quizzes1 discussion prompt1 plugin
This week introduces the devices that allow robots to move and effectuate changes in their environment ("actuators"), as well as perceive their world ("sensors").
What's included
5 videos9 readings4 quizzes
In this week, you will experiment with basic reactive robotic behaviors and understand the challenges of task execution.
What's included
5 videos1 reading1 quiz1 peer review
This week you will learn how to formally describe the global pose of a robot and how different actuators can affect this pose.
What's included
7 videos1 reading3 quizzes
In this week, you will learn how to keep track of actuation commands and hence estimate the pose of your robot. You will use information from the environment to improve pose estimation and understand the concept of "holonomy".
What's included
4 videos2 quizzes1 peer review
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Algorithms
Get a head start on your degree
This course is part of the following degree programs offered by University of Colorado Boulder. If you are admitted and enroll, your coursework can count toward your degree learning and your progress can transfer with you.
Why people choose Coursera for their career
Learner reviews
Showing 3 of 12
12 reviews
- 5 stars
75%
- 4 stars
25%
- 3 stars
0%
- 2 stars
0%
- 1 star
0%
Reviewed on Oct 3, 2023
New to Algorithms? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Specialization, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.