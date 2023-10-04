University of Colorado Boulder
Basic Robotic Behaviors and Odometry
University of Colorado Boulder

Basic Robotic Behaviors and Odometry

This course is part of Introduction to Robotics with Webots Specialization

Taught in English

Nikolaus Correll

Instructor: Nikolaus Correll

1,936 already enrolled

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.8

(12 reviews)

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

27 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace
Progress towards a degree

What you'll learn

  • Model mechanisms, sensors and actuators in a physics-based online simulator.

  • Understand basic reactive and discrete controllers.

  • Perform forward kinematics computations for simple (non-)Holonomic mechanisms.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Assessments

12 quizzes

There are 5 modules in this course

This week introduces the course and gives you an opportunity to introduce yourself. You will prepare for the rest of the course by learning about the main operation tool we will use throughout, the realistic robotics simulator "Webots". You will become familiar with Webots, its hosting website, and will begin to develop your foundation in navigating the simulator.

What's included

9 videos7 readings2 quizzes1 discussion prompt1 plugin

This week introduces the devices that allow robots to move and effectuate changes in their environment ("actuators"), as well as perceive their world ("sensors").

What's included

5 videos9 readings4 quizzes

In this week, you will experiment with basic reactive robotic behaviors and understand the challenges of task execution.

What's included

5 videos1 reading1 quiz1 peer review

This week you will learn how to formally describe the global pose of a robot and how different actuators can affect this pose.

What's included

7 videos1 reading3 quizzes

In this week, you will learn how to keep track of actuation commands and hence estimate the pose of your robot. You will use information from the environment to improve pose estimation and understand the concept of "holonomy".

What's included

4 videos2 quizzes1 peer review

Instructor

Nikolaus Correll
University of Colorado Boulder
3 Courses2,250 learners

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

PL
5

Reviewed on Oct 3, 2023

