In this second course of the Introduction to Robotics specialization, "Robotic Mapping and Trajectory Generation", you will learn how to perform basic inverse kinematics of (non-)holonomic systems using a feedback control approach. You will also learn how to process multi-dimensional sensor signals such as laser range scanners for mapping. Additionally, you will apply the overarching focus of mechanisms and sensors as sources of uncertainty and gain techniques to how to model and control them.
Use basic feedback control techniques for inverse kinematics of (non-)Holonomic mechanisms.
Apply coordinate transforms to multi-dimensional sensor signals.
Understand basic probabilistic representations to deal with uncertainty from measurement noise.
There are 5 modules in this course
Welcome to Week 1 of the course. You will get started by being introduced to the class of "range finder" devices, which have important applications in mapping, as well as the concept of homogeneous transforms to perform coordinate transformations.
In this week, you will begin to understand basic discrete map representations and their implementation.
This week introduces simple ways to encode obstacles in terms of probability, the concept of "configuration space", and a simple algorithm for collision checking.
In this week you will learn to define a robot trajectory based on a series of waypoints and implement a basic proportional controller in Webots to navigate in a 2D environment.
In this module you will transfer your mapping and trajectory following skills to a commercial robotic platform in a kitchen environment, introducing you to additional constraints of sensor integration on a real robotic platform.
