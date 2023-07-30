University of Colorado Boulder
Robotic Mapping and Trajectory Generation
University of Colorado Boulder

Robotic Mapping and Trajectory Generation

Taught in English

Nikolaus Correll

Instructor: Nikolaus Correll

What you'll learn

  • Use basic feedback control techniques for inverse kinematics of (non-)Holonomic mechanisms.

  • Apply coordinate transforms to multi-dimensional sensor signals.

  • Understand basic probabilistic representations to deal with uncertainty from measurement noise.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Assessments

13 quizzes

Placeholder

There are 5 modules in this course

Welcome to Week 1 of the course. You will get started by being introduced to the class of "range finder" devices, which have important applications in mapping, as well as the concept of homogeneous transforms to perform coordinate transformations.

What's included

8 videos5 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt

In this week, you will begin to understand basic discrete map representations and their implementation.

What's included

2 videos4 readings3 quizzes1 plugin

This week introduces simple ways to encode obstacles in terms of probability, the concept of "configuration space", and a simple algorithm for collision checking.

What's included

1 video3 readings2 quizzes

In this week you will learn to define a robot trajectory based on a series of waypoints and implement a basic proportional controller in Webots to navigate in a 2D environment.

What's included

4 videos4 readings4 quizzes

In this module you will transfer your mapping and trajectory following skills to a commercial robotic platform in a kitchen environment, introducing you to additional constraints of sensor integration on a real robotic platform.

What's included

1 video1 peer review

Instructor

Nikolaus Correll
University of Colorado Boulder
3 Courses2,250 learners

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

