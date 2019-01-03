About this Course

Course 4 of 6 in the
Modern Robotics: Mechanics, Planning, and Control Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 32 hours to complete
English
Northwestern University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

9 hours to complete

Chapter 10: Motion Planning (Part 1 of 2)

9 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 24 min), 3 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

10 hours to complete

Chapter 10: Motion Planning (Part 2 of 2)

10 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 25 min), 1 reading, 7 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

8 hours to complete

Chapter 11: Robot Control (Part 1 of 2)

8 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 33 min), 1 reading, 9 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Chapter 11: Robot Control (Part 2 of 2)

6 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 25 min), 1 reading, 6 quizzes

About the Modern Robotics: Mechanics, Planning, and Control Specialization

Modern Robotics: Mechanics, Planning, and Control

