Course 6 of 6 in the
Modern Robotics: Mechanics, Planning, and Control Specialization
Approx. 21 hours to complete
English
Course 6 of 6 in the
Modern Robotics: Mechanics, Planning, and Control Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Introduction to the Capstone Project, and Milestone 1

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 17 min), 3 readings
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Milestone 2: Reference Trajectory Generation

5 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 9 min), 1 reading
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Milestone 3: Feedforward Control

6 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 20 min), 1 reading
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Completing the Project and Your Submission

5 hours to complete
1 reading

