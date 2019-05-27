ST
Jun 5, 2020
I really loved this course. Now forums are slightly active. You get a response from learners. If you are stuck don't give up keep trying you will be able to complete the project.
HL
Nov 30, 2020
A really amazing and exhaustive course. Covers everything you need to know about robotics especially from a Mechanical Engineering point of view.
By Arnab C•
May 27, 2019
Loved the final project. While the first half of it will be a breeze for anyone, the challenge begins in the latter half. Learned a lot through the debugging process. The extra part of making a joint limit tester was also fun. Although if an alternative project or a separate course could be provided to practically employ these theories by making a robot then that will be even better.
By Moussa•
Aug 16, 2019
Builds on the knowledge from the previous 5 courses in a fun and moderately challenging project. Uses a mobile manipulator robot which is great because it applies both chain and wheeled robotics. I recommend you have some programming experience for the capstone but if you completed the previous courses this one should be fine.
By Irina R•
Feb 7, 2019
This capstone is adequately challenging, realistic and exposes the students to the real problems which arise when one tries to program a robot. I used almost all the knowledge that I gained through previous 5 courses. And there is plenty of room for creativity and beyond-minimum challenge.
By Sunil S N•
Jan 30, 2020
Capstone Project taught me the most. Thank you for the great course. Would you have a advanced robotics course? I would love to take that too.
By Juan C D S•
May 17, 2020
Probably the best specialization I've done so far. I wish there were more programs like this!
By Wookyong K•
Nov 4, 2019
Excellent lecture to study mobile manipulator including great example.
By Juan C C Z•
Oct 3, 2020
I found this course to be very stimulating. It's nice to see how everything comes together in a project. It would be great to have done it on real hardware and perhaps in the future this could be done without it resulting in something to expensive. But the overall feeling is that it is well designed, well documented, challenging and rewarding.
By Shubham T•
Jun 6, 2020
By Huzefa L•
Dec 1, 2020
By Steven F•
Dec 23, 2020
I spent a lot time from conceptual to learn kinematics, dynamics, controls, and so on to learn and enhance my knowledge, I am so appreciate.
By Hrushi K•
Sep 8, 2019
It was fascinating implementing what I learnt in the previous five courses into a real-life scenario.
By Stella S•
Feb 17, 2021
Best Course ever. Learned so much!