HK
Jul 11, 2019
Highly Enjoyable. This course has augmented my intrigue in robotics. The programming assignments are interesting and the video lectures are very good.
AC
Feb 28, 2019
The Programming assignments are quite challenging but enjoyable at the same time. Learned a lot from this course.
By Moussa•
Jul 3, 2019
More geared towards real-world applications and examples compared to the previous courses in the Robotics specialization, which were heavier on theory. The assignments are basic but fun to complete. The exercises and use of software are heavily loaded towards the Pathfinding section of the course and ignore the later Force Control section; it could be helpful to include practical exercises in the latter section to help cement the ideas taught there.
By Shubham T•
May 10, 2020
I loved the course. I think Programming assignments are really challenging. I suggest that some parts of the code should be provided for reference by the instructor. It's really difficult to do write the code from scratch.
By Arnab C•
Feb 28, 2019
By Purnajyoti B•
Feb 16, 2020
This course taught how to apply controls to robot motion planning.
By Wahyu G•
Feb 27, 2019
Though but worth it! Great lectures and book.
By Maksym B•
Jul 19, 2020
First two weeks are focused on motion planning and last two weeks on control. The course is touching the topics on the surface without going to deep and that is exactly what I needed. Book chapters, which are required for reading, are pretty complex and the lectures are very helpful to understand the material.
By Hrushi K•
Jul 12, 2019
By John M•
Jan 4, 2019
Really liked this class. More challenging than the typical Coursera fare.
By Umenyi A•
May 6, 2020
Challenging and Motivating Course!
By Ali S•
Nov 7, 2019
Amazing material!
By Akshat B•
Apr 28, 2021
Great Course!
By RAMAN S•
Sep 11, 2020
good course
By Bruno G•
Jan 22, 2020
Great
By KARAN V•
Apr 17, 2021
good
By prasad j•
Apr 2, 2021
GOOD
By Qinwu X•
Jul 20, 2020
The instructor's peaking is very clear and concise for the very completed concept and equation. The only thing I don't like is that there is no ppt or pdf file to download for study and review. What I did is to make some screenshots for key parts manually and pasted into a ppt file, and then copy the lecturing speaking words as notes under the ppt file.