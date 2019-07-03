Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Modern Robotics, Course 4: Robot Motion Planning and Control by Northwestern University

4.9
stars
95 ratings
17 reviews

About the Course

Do you want to know how robots work? Are you interested in robotics as a career? Are you willing to invest the effort to learn fundamental mathematical modeling techniques that are used in all subfields of robotics? If so, then the "Modern Robotics: Mechanics, Planning, and Control" specialization may be for you. This specialization, consisting of six short courses, is serious preparation for serious students who hope to work in the field of robotics or to undertake advanced study. It is not a sampler. In Course 4 of the specialization, Robot Motion Planning and Control, you will learn key concepts of robot motion generation: planning a motion for a robot in the presence of obstacles, and real-time feedback control to track the planned motion. Chapter 10, Motion Planning, of the "Modern Robotics" textbook covers foundational material like C-space obstacles, graphs and trees, and graph search, as well as classical and modern motion planning techniques, such as grid-based motion planning, randomized sampling-based planners, and virtual potential fields. Chapter 11, Robot Control, covers motion control, force control, and hybrid motion-force control. This course follows the textbook "Modern Robotics: Mechanics, Planning, and Control" (Lynch and Park, Cambridge University Press 2017). You can purchase the book or use the free preprint pdf. You will build on a library of robotics software in the language of your choice (among Python, Mathematica, and MATLAB) and use the free cross-platform robot simulator V-REP, which allows you to work with state-of-the-art robots in the comfort of your own home and with zero financial investment....

Top reviews

HK

Jul 11, 2019

Highly Enjoyable. This course has augmented my intrigue in robotics. The programming assignments are interesting and the video lectures are very good.

AC

Feb 28, 2019

The Programming assignments are quite challenging but enjoyable at the same time. Learned a lot from this course.

Filter by:

1 - 16 of 16 Reviews for Modern Robotics, Course 4: Robot Motion Planning and Control

By Moussa

Jul 3, 2019

More geared towards real-world applications and examples compared to the previous courses in the Robotics specialization, which were heavier on theory. The assignments are basic but fun to complete. The exercises and use of software are heavily loaded towards the Pathfinding section of the course and ignore the later Force Control section; it could be helpful to include practical exercises in the latter section to help cement the ideas taught there.

By Shubham T

May 10, 2020

I loved the course. I think Programming assignments are really challenging. I suggest that some parts of the code should be provided for reference by the instructor. It's really difficult to do write the code from scratch.

By Arnab C

Feb 28, 2019

The Programming assignments are quite challenging but enjoyable at the same time. Learned a lot from this course.

By Purnajyoti B

Feb 16, 2020

This course taught how to apply controls to robot motion planning.

By Wahyu G

Feb 27, 2019

Though but worth it! Great lectures and book.

By Maksym B

Jul 19, 2020

First two weeks are focused on motion planning and last two weeks on control. The course is touching the topics on the surface without going to deep and that is exactly what I needed. Book chapters, which are required for reading, are pretty complex and the lectures are very helpful to understand the material.

By Hrushi K

Jul 12, 2019

Highly Enjoyable. This course has augmented my intrigue in robotics. The programming assignments are interesting and the video lectures are very good.

By John M

Jan 4, 2019

Really liked this class. More challenging than the typical Coursera fare.

By Umenyi A

May 6, 2020

Challenging and Motivating Course!

By Ali S

Nov 7, 2019

Amazing material!

By Akshat B

Apr 28, 2021

Great Course!

By RAMAN S

Sep 11, 2020

good course

By Bruno G

Jan 22, 2020

Great

By KARAN V

Apr 17, 2021

good

By prasad j

Apr 2, 2021

GOOD

By Qinwu X

Jul 20, 2020

The instructor's peaking is very clear and concise for the very completed concept and equation. The only thing I don't like is that there is no ppt or pdf file to download for study and review. What I did is to make some screenshots for key parts manually and pasted into a ppt file, and then copy the lecturing speaking words as notes under the ppt file.

