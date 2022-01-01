- Airplane conception and validation
- Flight dynamics
- Applied aerodynamics
- Aerospace Engineering
- Flight mechanics
Fundamentals of Flight mechanics Specialization
Get hands-on understanding of Flight mechanics. Apply it to the critical review of a flight accident report, or to the set up of a flight test program, or for drafting the preliminary design of an airplane.
How Mach number can impact stall speed.
Why turboprops consume less than turbojets.
What exactly mean indications given by flight instruments (i.e. anemometer, altimeter).
Use precise and appropriate words to describe an airplane and its motion in the air.
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
In each course, learners are invited to complete exercises in the form of case studies to put into practice the skills they have learned. These exercises are built around simulators allowing the manipulation of variables defined by the learner himself.
No prior experience required.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Flight mechanics - The basis
More than one century after the Wright brothers' first flight, the flight still defy our intuition. You will learn here how to name the different parts of the airplane and how to describe and quantify its geometry. For that, we need now to share a precise vocabulary to describe the airplane's movement and attitude in space, and a refresher on basic general mechanic principles. You will remind how Newton's 2nd law allows you to determine what force must be applied on an apple - or on an airplane, to modify the magnitude and direction of its speed. Coming back on the concepts of kinetic energy and potential energy, you will discover the very useful concept of total height and you will be able to explain how an airplane can quickly exchange speed for altitude, while changes in total height are much slower.
Flight Mechanics - Anemobarometry
This course focuses on the physics of the atmosphere and its consequences on speed and altitude measurements.
Flight mechanics - Lift and trajectory
In this course, you will understand the influence of the angle of attack and speed on the lift. Then we will focus on hazards and limitations, like stall, spiral dive, or flutter.
Flight mechanics - Propulsive balance and energy
This course is dedicated to energy management, i.e. speed and altitude control.
ISAE-SUPAERO
ISAE-SUPAERO, world leader in aerospace engineering higher education, has trained over 21,000 highly skilled engineers since its creation in 1909. We have been educating students to have the most advanced scientific and engineering skills, helping the aeronautics and space industry to anticipate and adapt to the latest scientific, economic and social changes. We welcome the best students from all over the world and educate them to be future responsible leaders driving the development of our society and contributing to technological innovation in aeronautics and space. Located in Toulouse, France, we benefit from a unique ecosystem, both at the heart of the European capital for aeronautics and space and of a thriving aerospace higher education and research campus.
