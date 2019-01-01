Profile

Eric Poquillon

Lead flight test engineer

Bio

Eric Poquillon is a lead flight test engineer, currently working as a flight dynamics professor at ISAE SUPAERO, and has conducted certification flight tests on various types of civil and military airplanes.

Courses

Flight mechanics - Lift and trajectory

Flight mechanics - Propulsive balance and energy

Flight Mechanics - Anemobarometry

Flight mechanics - The basis

