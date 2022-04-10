In this course, you will understand the influence of the angle of attack and speed on the lift. Then we will focus on hazards and limitations, like stall, spiral dive, or flutter.
Define the lift coefficent.
Describe the relation between angle of attack and speed.
Describe the limitation of a flight interms of speed, altitude and attitude.
ISAE-SUPAERO
ISAE-SUPAERO, world leader in aerospace engineering higher education, has trained over 21,000 highly skilled engineers since its creation in 1909. We have been educating students to have the most advanced scientific and engineering skills, helping the aeronautics and space industry to anticipate and adapt to the latest scientific, economic and social changes. We welcome the best students from all over the world and educate them to be future responsible leaders driving the development of our society and contributing to technological innovation in aeronautics and space. Located in Toulouse, France, we benefit from a unique ecosystem, both at the heart of the European capital for aeronautics and space and of a thriving aerospace higher education and research campus.
Lift and Angle of Attack
At the end of this module, you will understand the influence of the angle of attack and speed on the lift.
Limitations: Stall & Flight envelope
Let's focus on hazards and limitations, like stall, spiral dive, or flutter... You will understand why stall phenomenon and Mach number limit the maximum lift and altitude the airplane can achieve. What is flutter and why the altitude and speed of the airplane must be restricted to a safe domain?
Controlling the trajectory
As we know how to create lift, let's use it now to actually control the trajectory. We will first look at how to change our flight direction in the horizontal plane by doing a turn. We will then look at the change in the vertical plane when we pull up or push over. Sometimes, alteration of the trajectory is due to external factors like turbulence, which may result in unwanted load factor spikes. We will determine what we can do to reduce this nuisance.
Summary and Final assessment
Test your knowledge.
About the Fundamentals of Flight mechanics Specialization
How do planes take off? How do they fly? How do pilots maintain control of them? And how high can airplanes fly? Get answers to all these questions and more with this specialization exploring the fundamentals of flight mechanics. You will learn how the laws of physics apply to airplanes and discover important concepts in aviation including lift, drag, and propulsion.
