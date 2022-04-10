About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Fundamentals of Flight mechanics Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Define the lift coefficent.

  • Describe the relation between angle of attack and speed.

  • D​escribe the limitation of a flight interms of speed, altitude and attitude.

ISAE-SUPAERO

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Lift and Angle of Attack

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 7 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Limitations: Stall & Flight envelope

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 28 min), 4 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Controlling the trajectory

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 19 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
1 hour to complete

Summary and Final assessment

1 hour to complete
1 reading

