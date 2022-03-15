Learner Reviews & Feedback for Flight mechanics - Lift and trajectory by ISAE-SUPAERO
About the Course
In this course, you will understand the influence of the angle of attack and speed on the lift. Then we will focus on hazards and limitations, like stall, spiral dive, or flutter.
You will understand why stall phenomenon and Mach number limit the maximum lift and altitude the airplane can achieve. Then, you must understand what is flutter and why the altitude and speed of the airplane must be restricted to a safe domain.
In the end, we will explain how to control the trajectory of the airplane and the relation with lift and load factor.
This course is a part of the specialization "Fundamentals of Flight mechanics"....
By Raktim P
Mar 15, 2022
Excellent.
By Gudisa S
Apr 10, 2022
Really great explanation and videos, a few more animations would have made topics more clearer