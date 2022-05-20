About this Course

Course 1 of 4 in the
Fundamentals of Flight mechanics Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Use precise and appropriate words to describe an airplane and its motion in the air.

  • Apply Newton's law to compute the evolution of the trajectory of an airplane, based on the aerodynamic forces acting on it.

ISAE-SUPAERO

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Anatomy of the plane

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 12 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Vocabulary and Tools

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 18 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Basis of flight mechanics

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 23 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
2 hours to complete

Graded assessment for the course

2 hours to complete
2 readings

About the Fundamentals of Flight mechanics Specialization

Fundamentals of Flight mechanics

