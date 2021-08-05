AA
Nov 3, 2021
The effort put into the course preparation is too good. Some of the quizzes seemed to be a few levels higher than the course but that's the beauty of it. It makes us think. Great job!
GR
Jan 20, 2022
This was an excellent introduction into Flight Mechanics. Eric's video's are great and really helps to understand the concepts explained.
By Zoltán N•
Aug 5, 2021
It need deep learning and attention to write the correct formulas, but it's a big worthless effort without a certificate.
By Olivier D P•
Aug 11, 2021
This is a painfull not to provide a certificate for this MOOC. The topic are interesting and we may produce effort & time to succed finally without a gratification. For a school like Supaero with this only MOOC , finally it is better for such a subject to go to an other Academic Provider
By Gabriel C•
Aug 8, 2021
This course is very useful to learn Flight mechanics, the basics physics, but with the methods of test I get trouble. I got the right answers but the system is very delicate with the commas or the underlines, and give a lot of trouble to approve the test because of that. Also it will be great to have a certificate, but it gives not.
By Yu-Cheng C•
Aug 15, 2021
The content is helpful and inspiring for those who are interested in Flight Mechanics. However, there are some typo in the quiz (and sometimes they affect the meaning of the problems, for example, the incorrect parameter the speed at the top of the loop "n_C" in the final exam, which should have been "V_C" according to the problem setting). I can see the instructor is trying to use different ways for students to interact with the problems, but it seems that some questions like "choose all the words describing the attitude of the airplane" in the assessment for week 2 is too ambiguous and could not be answered correctly. For the last exam, I have to go back to check the discussion forum to see how others program the answer so that the answer can be accepted by the system before I can pass the exam, even though my derivation for the answer is correct (for example, in the problem, some of the parameters have suffix, so I type, for example, "V_A", and the preview shows the correct suffix, but the form accepted is "VA", which is not suffixed). Generally speaking, if you are not that care about the score and want a definite 100% score, you will have a great time learning this course.
By alen t•
Nov 4, 2021
The effort put into the course preparation is too good. Some of the quizzes seemed to be a few levels higher than the course but that's the beauty of it. It makes us think. Great job!
By Jotaro S•
Jan 4, 2022
The videos were extremely concise, and I felt I really learned a lot from this course. Although I'm 13 years old, I managed to push through with my love for planes.
By UDAYA K•
Sep 4, 2021
THANKS SIR ERIC FOR TEACHING ME AND OTHERS ABOUT THE BASICS PARTS AND BASIC PRINCIPLES OF FLIGHT AND ITS MECHANICS. A WARM THANKS .
By Sunil K G•
Oct 11, 2021
Superb course to get along with the basics of flight mechanics. Strongly recommended!
By H? X N C•
Aug 18, 2021
this is helpful
By Gaveau A•
Aug 29, 2021
Interesting course but the formulas to type are were quite hard.
By Abeeha B•
Aug 22, 2021
Learned alot.
By Ramon C•
Oct 1, 2021
well that goos experience taken this course refresh my memory from school time profesor Poquillon
was excellent wath he give us in that course some people has to study a couple a years en especial all calculation i have Doug and ask a two former pilot and the can not help wo fin al with that and they give me complements to me al the course and profesor they coment was thatb was acomplete course to any one thatb want to be a pilot or aircraft mechanic.
the final tast the shoul be in multiple choice that was some kind the hard but we DIT IT.
THANK YOU.
By Gudisa S•
Mar 21, 2022
An amazing course for students pursuing Aerospace/Aeronautical/Mechanical Engineering
The way problems are approached, the teaching methods, the formal humor, the absolutely amazing practial application probelms and assignments is an icing on the cake!
Highly recommend every dreamer out there to take a look at the course
By Carlos E M M•
Feb 3, 2022
This is an excellent course. It gives you the basics of flight mechanics explained by a profesor that really understand the core of each topic. I greatly recommend it.
By Gert R•
Jan 21, 2022
This was an excellent introduction into Flight Mechanics. Eric's video's are great and really helps to understand the concepts explained.
By Eric T•
May 27, 2022
Very good course that give the basics principles of Flight Mechanics, recommended for anybody interested to learn aerospace engineering
By Gustavo G•
Nov 10, 2021
Excellent explanation, very clear concepts and great mastery of the teacher !
By Jessica A•
Sep 17, 2021
It was great learning opportunity. I wish it has a certificate of completion
By Semachew F M•
Nov 15, 2021
I need the certificate. And you should provide that.
By Caroline A•
May 10, 2022
greatest course and teacher too! Thanks a lot
By Mehmet M•
Nov 25, 2021
thank you very much, it is really great course
By Imtiyaz R•
Mar 5, 2022
benifical for aeronautical engineers
By Suryaansh A•
Apr 30, 2022
Superb faculty, great experience
By aymen m•
Jan 21, 2022
excelent teacher thank you
By Christopher P S•
Apr 10, 2022
I really learned a lot