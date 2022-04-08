About this Course

Course 2 of 4 in the
Fundamentals of Flight mechanics Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How is defined the International Standard Atmosphere and how to use the corresponding tables.

  • H​ow to position a flight point in terms of true airspeed, calibrated airspeed, Mach number, and altitude.

  • W​hat is the basic functioning of an altimeter or an airspeed indicator.

Course 2 of 4 in the
Fundamentals of Flight mechanics Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

ISAE-SUPAERO

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Atmosphere

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 18 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Speeds used in flight mechanics

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 8 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Practical : The Zp, Mach, Vc Diagram

1 hour to complete
1 reading
1 hour to complete

General assessment

1 hour to complete

About the Fundamentals of Flight mechanics Specialization

Fundamentals of Flight mechanics

