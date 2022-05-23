This course is dedicated to energy management, i.e. speed and altitude control.
About this Course
What you will learn
Describe the speed and altitude control of an airplane.
Describe relationship between thrust, speed and altitude.
Offered by
ISAE-SUPAERO
ISAE-SUPAERO, world leader in aerospace engineering higher education, has trained over 21,000 highly skilled engineers since its creation in 1909. We have been educating students to have the most advanced scientific and engineering skills, helping the aeronautics and space industry to anticipate and adapt to the latest scientific, economic and social changes. We welcome the best students from all over the world and educate them to be future responsible leaders driving the development of our society and contributing to technological innovation in aeronautics and space. Located in Toulouse, France, we benefit from a unique ecosystem, both at the heart of the European capital for aeronautics and space and of a thriving aerospace higher education and research campus.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Equation of propulsion
First we will look at the physics at the origin of drag and thrust, and derive basic models and representations like the drag polar.
Flight regimes
We will see here how the airspeed chosen to fly a stabilized phase of flight, like climb, final approach, or cruise, affects the behavior of the airplane, and why certain speeds are optimal for a given phase.
Cruise performance
Our main subject here is the distance we can fly with a given payload and fuel quantity, and how it relates with the design and operational characteristics of the airplane.
About the Fundamentals of Flight mechanics Specialization
How do planes take off? How do they fly? How do pilots maintain control of them? And how high can airplanes fly? Get answers to all these questions and more with this specialization exploring the fundamentals of flight mechanics. You will learn how the laws of physics apply to airplanes and discover important concepts in aviation including lift, drag, and propulsion.
