Course 4 of 4 in the
Fundamentals of Flight mechanics Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe the speed and altitude control of an airplane.

  • D​escribe relationship between thrust, speed and altitude.

ISAE-SUPAERO

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Equation of propulsion

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 21 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Flight regimes

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 15 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Cruise performance

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 16 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes

