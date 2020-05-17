In Requirements Goal Development and Language Analysis, we move from the spoken word to precise writing. A first step in this is writing goals. We will talk about goals used in requirements engineering and, from this, writing use cases from what we learn. Use cases can be in diagram and written form. Then- the villains enter- misuse cases and abuse cases are discussed in how we can deal with them in a Requirements environment. In gathering requirements, you'll have many questions remaining. Often this leads to the need of more interviews and group sessions. We'll go through how to handle group meetings, dealing with inconsistency, and handling conflict between stakeholders.
About this Course
University of Colorado System
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Goal Creation
After learning a lot from your customers, you now need to analyze, evaluate, and negotiate. One way to begin working with the data is to write out explicit goals from the information you've gathered. Goals can be written at high and low levels, but they need to be clear and measurable at any level. The first step is determining behavioral goals.
Use, Misuse, and Abuse Cases
Once goals have been identified, they can be pulled together to create use cases; these are easy to read and understand by both customer and developer. To address security, misuse cases and abuse cases can also be defined, in written or drawn form.
Group Sessions for Elicitation, Analysis, and Negotiation
While writing use cases, you'll likely realize that you are missing many components, have questions, and realize that some statements conflict. Group Sessions can help you get more information quickly and begin the negotiation process. Here you'll learn about different types of group sessions and how to make group sessions efficient and effective.
Finding Conflicts and Risks
Inconsistency and conflicts often arise due to language that's being used. There are many types of inconsistency that you can identify early on. The conflicts identified need to be clarified and fixed. In this module, identifying inconsistency, identifying clashes, and handling conflict are discussed.
Took so long review and approve, i just waiting for 8 days
Thank You for allowing me to learn the course. It was very good experience and happy to complete my course in stipulated time with your good explanation, content and relevant information.
This course is very helpful for us either we work as project manager and as leader how to overcome that any problem.It will help to solve the problem thanks to Ma'am and Coursera Team.
About the Requirements Engineering: Secure Software Specifications Specialization
This specialization is intended for software engineers, development and product managers, testers, QA analysts, product analysts, tech writers, and security engineers. Even if you have experience in the requirements realm, this course will expand your knowledge to include new viewpoints, development styles, techniques and tools.
