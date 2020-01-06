Chevron Left
In Requirements Goal Development and Language Analysis, we move from the spoken word to precise writing. A first step in this is writing goals. We will talk about goals used in requirements engineering and, from this, writing use cases from what we learn. Use cases can be in diagram and written form. Then- the villains enter- misuse cases and abuse cases are discussed in how we can deal with them in a Requirements environment. In gathering requirements, you'll have many questions remaining. Often this leads to the need of more interviews and group sessions. We'll go through how to handle group meetings, dealing with inconsistency, and handling conflict between stakeholders....

D

May 17, 2020

Thank You for allowing me to learn the course. It was very good experience and happy to complete my course in stipulated time with your good explanation, content and relevant information.

AV

Mar 26, 2021

This course is very helpful for us either we work as project manager and as leader how to overcome that any problem.It will help to solve the problem thanks to Ma'am and Coursera Team.

By mary a m

Jan 6, 2020

This course gets better and better. I learn so much from it. Even though I am in the field of RE, I still learn each day. The instructor is fantastic with her descriptions and explanations. I highly recommend this course.

By Dr. S C R P

May 18, 2020

By Muhammad A S

May 22, 2020

Course instructor teach too awesomely 👍

By Amitabh K V

Mar 27, 2021

By Billa f

Nov 3, 2020

Took so long review and approve, i just waiting for 8 days

By Esther O

Jul 27, 2020

The entire experience was wonderful .

By Simone K

Oct 29, 2020

Ótimo!

By Okalome C V

Jul 30, 2020

good

By Maria G C

Dec 3, 2018

The professor isn't didactic at all. She is messy, comes and goes and many times you miss the point of the video. The slides are poor; I really think that at an online course, she should focuse very much on doing great slides, because that's almost our online study material. Also, if we don't have the chance to make questions in person, she should make an extra effort to be herself clear and make documents complete and understandable; these are neither of them. She estimates the peer excersive in 1 hour. 1 hour, to make all the use cases?? Really?? Maybe if you want to make some random and poor solution. Honestly, I've just finished the course because I started it, but I think is really bad.

