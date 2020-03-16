About this Course

Intermediate Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English
University of Colorado System

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Asymmetric Cryptography Overview

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 25 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week 2

2 hours to complete

RSA Algorithm

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 18 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week 3

3 hours to complete

Diffie-Hellman Key Exchange

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 20 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week 4

1 hour to complete

Key Distribution and Management

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 20 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

