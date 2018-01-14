SC
Jun 1, 2021
Very good intro, particularly talking about Key Management, an usually overlooked aspect of Crypto. Professor is also super clear in his explanations.\n\nRecommended :)
LS
Mar 20, 2021
Very understandable! Well structured lesson slides and topics. I was able to understand the content as a fresher for this topic! Thank you Mr. Chang very much!
By Frode•
Jan 14, 2018
Some annoying errors in quizes, and I wish there was something more about elliptic curves, but otherwise good course.
By Manuel A D R•
Jul 27, 2019
Excellent course Asymmetric Crytography and Key Management.
By CHITTILLA V V•
Jan 16, 2018
great lectures.Thank you Sir and Thank you Coursera
By Anton P•
Jan 25, 2018
it is not advanced
By Dirk D S•
Aug 3, 2019
Excellent to the point with good references
By Marcus D•
Dec 16, 2020
Solid course and pretty good introduction to the topics of asymmetric cryptography. More time spent on the modular arithmetic of RSA encryption as well as the Discrete Logarithm math would have been good for strong understanding of what was going on. It was hard to understand those core topic without many external references.
By Sebastian C•
Jun 2, 2021
Very good intro, particularly talking about Key Management, an usually overlooked aspect of Crypto. Professor is also super clear in his explanations.
Recommended :)
By Shubham T•
Sep 26, 2020
Good course to learn Asymmetric Cryptography really helped me a lot to learn , suggest all to take this specialization course to build carrier in cryptography.
By Liufeng S•
Mar 21, 2021
Very understandable! Well structured lesson slides and topics. I was able to understand the content as a fresher for this topic! Thank you Mr. Chang very much!
By Aryanadi I C•
Dec 4, 2021
Thank you so much Sang-Yoon Chang for the wonderful lectures that enrich and broaden my knowledge in Cryptography for my future new career I am pursuing.
By Hien D Q•
Aug 22, 2020
Great course for everyone who would like to learn foundation knowledge about cryptography.
By Лопатин М С•
May 26, 2020
Курс интересный, мне понравился. Приобрел для себя новые знания. Рад такому опыту
By Богдан Х М•
Jun 2, 2020
I could understand and learn a lot after this course. The lecturer is so great)
By Madhusudan J P•
Mar 17, 2020
Very good description of the basics and also pace of the session is good.
By venkat•
Sep 15, 2020
VERY IMPRESSIVE TEACHING AND I LOVED LECTURES VERY MUCH
By Devarakonda S•
Mar 12, 2021
I'm able to learn new topics that helped me in exams
By Aswani K C•
Aug 11, 2020
Excellent course introducing Asymmetric crypto.
By Скоков Н С•
May 26, 2020
Very interesting and informative course!
By Renate K•
Feb 13, 2020
Sang-Yoon Chang is a great teacher!
By Iván S M•
Oct 18, 2020
I enjoyed this course very much.
By Alejandro S•
Jul 13, 2020
Nice and easy to follow course
By Luis V•
Dec 4, 2020
Love the level of detail!
By Praneeth C•
May 12, 2020
Awesome course, Thanks.
By Mr.Arif M A•
May 19, 2020
Useful Concept
By 321810403034 g•
Aug 20, 2021
good course