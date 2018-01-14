Chevron Left
Welcome to Asymmetric Cryptography and Key Management! In asymmetric cryptography or public-key cryptography, the sender and the receiver use a pair of public-private keys, as opposed to the same symmetric key, and therefore their cryptographic operations are asymmetric. This course will first review the principles of asymmetric cryptography and describe how the use of the pair of keys can provide different security properties. Then, we will study the popular asymmetric schemes in the RSA cipher algorithm and the Diffie-Hellman Key Exchange protocol and learn how and why they work to secure communications/access. Lastly, we will discuss the key distribution and management for both symmetric keys and public keys and describe the important concepts in public-key distribution such as public-key authority, digital certificate, and public-key infrastructure. This course also describes some mathematical concepts, e.g., prime factorization and discrete logarithm, which become the bases for the security of asymmetric primitives, and working knowledge of discrete mathematics will be helpful for taking this course; the Symmetric Cryptography course (recommended to be taken before this course) also discusses modulo arithmetic. This course is cross-listed and is a part of the two specializations, the Applied Cryptography specialization and the Introduction to Applied Cryptography specialization....

SC

Jun 1, 2021

Very good intro, particularly talking about Key Management, an usually overlooked aspect of Crypto. Professor is also super clear in his explanations.\n\nRecommended :)

LS

Mar 20, 2021

Very understandable! Well structured lesson slides and topics. I was able to understand the content as a fresher for this topic! Thank you Mr. Chang very much!

By Frode

Jan 14, 2018

Some annoying errors in quizes, and I wish there was something more about elliptic curves, but otherwise good course.

By Manuel A D R

Jul 27, 2019

Excellent course Asymmetric Crytography and Key Management.

By CHITTILLA V V

Jan 16, 2018

great lectures.Thank you Sir and Thank you Coursera

By Anton P

Jan 25, 2018

it is not advanced

By Dirk D S

Aug 3, 2019

Excellent to the point with good references

By Marcus D

Dec 16, 2020

Solid course and pretty good introduction to the topics of asymmetric cryptography. More time spent on the modular arithmetic of RSA encryption as well as the Discrete Logarithm math would have been good for strong understanding of what was going on. It was hard to understand those core topic without many external references.

By Sebastian C

Jun 2, 2021

Very good intro, particularly talking about Key Management, an usually overlooked aspect of Crypto. Professor is also super clear in his explanations.

Recommended :)

By Shubham T

Sep 26, 2020

Good course to learn Asymmetric Cryptography really helped me a lot to learn , suggest all to take this specialization course to build carrier in cryptography.

By Liufeng S

Mar 21, 2021

Very understandable! Well structured lesson slides and topics. I was able to understand the content as a fresher for this topic! Thank you Mr. Chang very much!

By Aryanadi I C

Dec 4, 2021

Thank you so much Sang-Yoon Chang for the wonderful lectures that enrich and broaden my knowledge in Cryptography for my future new career I am pursuing.

By Hien D Q

Aug 22, 2020

Great course for everyone who would like to learn foundation knowledge about cryptography.

By Лопатин М С

May 26, 2020

Курс интересный, мне понравился. Приобрел для себя новые знания. Рад такому опыту

By Богдан Х М

Jun 2, 2020

I could understand and learn a lot after this course. The lecturer is so great)

By Madhusudan J P

Mar 17, 2020

Very good description of the basics and also pace of the session is good.

By venkat

Sep 15, 2020

VERY IMPRESSIVE TEACHING AND I LOVED LECTURES VERY MUCH

By Devarakonda S

Mar 12, 2021

I'm able to learn new topics that helped me in exams

By Aswani K C

Aug 11, 2020

Excellent course introducing Asymmetric crypto.

By Скоков Н С

May 26, 2020

Very interesting and informative course!

By Renate K

Feb 13, 2020

Sang-Yoon Chang is a great teacher!

By Iván S M

Oct 18, 2020

I enjoyed this course very much.

By Alejandro S

Jul 13, 2020

Nice and easy to follow course

By Luis V

Dec 4, 2020

Love the level of detail!

By Praneeth C

May 12, 2020

Awesome course, Thanks.

By Mr.Arif M A

May 19, 2020

Useful Concept

By 321810403034 g

Aug 20, 2021

good course

