Welcome to Course 2 of Introduction to Applied Cryptography. In this course, you will be introduced to basic mathematical principles and functions that form the foundation for cryptographic and cryptanalysis methods. These principles and functions will be helpful in understanding symmetric and asymmetric cryptographic methods examined in Course 3 and Course 4. These topics should prove especially useful to you if you are new to cybersecurity. It is recommended that you have a basic knowledge of computer science and basic math skills such as algebra and probability.
This course is part of the Introduction to Applied Cryptography Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
University of Colorado System
The University of Colorado is a recognized leader in higher education on the national and global stage. We collaborate to meet the diverse needs of our students and communities. We promote innovation, encourage discovery and support the extension of knowledge in ways unique to the state of Colorado and beyond.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Integer Foundations
Building upon the foundation of cryptography, this module focuses on the mathematical foundation including the use of prime numbers, modular arithmetic, understanding multiplicative inverses, and extending the Euclidean Algorithm. After completing this module you will be able to understand some of the fundamental math requirement used in cryptographic algorithms. You will also have a working knowledge of some of their applications.
Modular Exponentiation
A more in-depth understanding of modular exponentiation is crucial to understanding cryptographic mathematics. In this module, we will cover the square-and-multiply method, Eulier's Totient Theorem and Function, and demonstrate the use of discrete logarithms. After completing this module you will be able to understand some of the fundamental math requirement for cryptographic algorithms. You will also have a working knowledge of some of their applications.
Chinese Remainder Theorem
The modules builds upon the prior mathematical foundations to explore the conversion of integers and Chinese Remainder Theorem expression, as well as the capabilities and limitation of these expressions. After completing this module, you will be able to understand the concepts of Chinese Remainder Theorem and its usage in cryptography.
Primality Testing
Finally we will close out this course with a module on Trial Division, Fermat Theorem, and the Miller-Rabin Algorithm. After completing this module, you will understand how to test for an equality or set of equalities that hold true for prime values, then check whether or not they hold for a number that we want to test for primality.
Reviews
- 5 stars73.82%
- 4 stars18.79%
- 3 stars4.69%
- 2 stars1.34%
- 1 star1.34%
TOP REVIEWS FROM MATHEMATICAL FOUNDATIONS FOR CRYPTOGRAPHY
The course content and the assignments were quite meticulously designed and delivered efficiently.
Good course, but would like some more exercises to implement the mathematics learnt.
I enrolled for this course because Number Theory is my area of interest. This course has helped me to spend my time effectively during this lockdown period. Thank you Coursera.
It's actually more informative.... Really I improved myself in Foundation s of cryptography
About the Introduction to Applied Cryptography Specialization
Cryptography is an essential component of cybersecurity. The need to protect sensitive information and ensure the integrity of industrial control processes has placed a premium on cybersecurity skills in today’s information technology market. Demand for cybersecurity jobs is expected to rise 6 million globally by 2019, with a projected shortfall of 1.5 million, according to Symantec, the world’s largest security software vendor. According to Forbes, the cybersecurity market is expected to grow from $75 billion in 2015 to $170 billion by 2020. In this specialization, students will learn basic security issues in computer communications, classical cryptographic algorithms, symmetric-key cryptography, public-key cryptography, authentication, and digital signatures. These topics should prove useful to those who are new to cybersecurity, and those with some experience.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.