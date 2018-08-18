About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Introduction to Applied Cryptography Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Integer Foundations

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 60 min), 10 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Modular Exponentiation

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 51 min), 9 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Chinese Remainder Theorem

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 25 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Primality Testing

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 36 min), 8 readings, 3 quizzes

