Welcome to Introduction to Applied Cryptography. Cryptography is an essential component of cybersecurity. The need to protect sensitive information and ensure the integrity of industrial control processes has placed a premium on cybersecurity skills in today’s information technology market. Demand for cybersecurity jobs is expected to rise 6 million globally by 2019, with a projected shortfall of 1.5 million, according to Symantec, the world’s largest security software vendor. According to Forbes, the cybersecurity market is expected to grow from $75 billion in 2015 to $170 billion by 2020. In this specialization, you will learn basic security issues in computer communications, classical cryptographic algorithms, symmetric-key cryptography, public-key cryptography, authentication, and digital signatures. These topics should prove especially useful to you if you are new to cybersecurity Course 1, Classical Cryptosystems, introduces you to basic concepts and terminology related to cryptography and cryptanalysis. It is recommended that you have a basic knowledge of computer science and basic math skills such as algebra and probability.
This course is part of the Introduction to Applied Cryptography Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
University of Colorado System
The University of Colorado is a recognized leader in higher education on the national and global stage. We collaborate to meet the diverse needs of our students and communities. We promote innovation, encourage discovery and support the extension of knowledge in ways unique to the state of Colorado and beyond.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Specialization Introduction
This module covers an introduction of the specialization and instructors, covers what to expect from this educational experience and also, an introduction to the course Classical Cryptosystems and Core Concepts.
Cryptographic Tidbits
In this module we present an introduction to cryptography, differentiate between codes and ciphers, describe cryptanalysis, and identify the guiding principles of modern cryptography. After completing this course you will be able to read material related to cryptographic systems, understanding the basic terminology and concepts. You will also have an appreciation for the historical framework of modern cryptography and the difficulty of achieving its aims.
Cryptanalysis
Delving deeper into cryptanalysis, in this module we will discuss different types of attacks, explain frequency analysis and different use cases, explain the significance of polyalphabetical ciphers, and discuss the Vigenere Cipher. When you have completed this module, you will have an appreciation of the different types of attacks and under what kinds of situations each might be applicable.
Hash Functions
Continuing on our exploration of the fundamental concept of cryptography, this module will explain the Hash Function, its purpose and application, potential attack vectors, and the importance of hash functions on cryptographic design. Upon completion you will be able to understand the role that hash functions play in cryptography and how cryptographic hash functions differ from other types of hash functions.
Reviews
- 5 stars67.82%
- 4 stars23.86%
- 3 stars5.36%
- 2 stars2.14%
- 1 star0.80%
TOP REVIEWS FROM CLASSICAL CRYPTOSYSTEMS AND CORE CONCEPTS
Great Course but theories should be explained more but as for concepts based course its really great
This course and the style of lecturing was nice but if there are more problem oriented type class is there then it would be more interesting
very nice course, i was not having any tech background , but learned loads of good things.
Honestly did not expect to enjoy the class as well as I did. Such a wealth of information. Truly worth it.
About the Introduction to Applied Cryptography Specialization
Cryptography is an essential component of cybersecurity. The need to protect sensitive information and ensure the integrity of industrial control processes has placed a premium on cybersecurity skills in today’s information technology market. Demand for cybersecurity jobs is expected to rise 6 million globally by 2019, with a projected shortfall of 1.5 million, according to Symantec, the world’s largest security software vendor. According to Forbes, the cybersecurity market is expected to grow from $75 billion in 2015 to $170 billion by 2020. In this specialization, students will learn basic security issues in computer communications, classical cryptographic algorithms, symmetric-key cryptography, public-key cryptography, authentication, and digital signatures. These topics should prove useful to those who are new to cybersecurity, and those with some experience.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.