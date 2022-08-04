About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English
University of London

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
6 hours to complete

Introduction to the course and the Cryptographic Toolkit

6 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 27 min), 10 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
3 hours to complete

Applications of Cryptography

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 19 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3
Week 3
4 hours to complete

Cryptosystems

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 21 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
7 hours to complete

Attacking Cryptosystems

7 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 23 min), 7 readings, 6 quizzes

