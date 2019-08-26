MSc Cyber Security
Earn a master’s degree from University of London with academic direction from Royal Holloway, ranked among the top 25 universities in the UK.
Learn real-world applicable skills from leading industry experts and position yourself for both immediate impact and long-term success as an in-demand cyber security professional.
In this programme, you’ll focus on a wide range of security techniques, addressing modern challenges in cyber security with a human-centric approach. You’ll work with real-world case studies that are constantly updated to reflect new and timely issues and study how various organisations solve security management problems. You’ll explore the major cryptographic mechanisms and how they can be applied and learn how computer systems and networks are made secure.
Throughout your studies, you’ll learn from world-class cyber security experts with decades of both industry and academic experience. As a student in this programme, you will:
- Build practical applied skills relevant to current and emerging demands in the cyber security field.
- Master the latest and most relevant tools, techniques, strategies, and technologies.
- Refine your ability to think critically about how organisations manage security.
- Enjoy direct access to industry professionals with specific expertise in key areas of cyber security.
- Gain experience working with real-world case studies that reflect new and timely challenges.
This programme is offered twice per year in April and October.
Applications will open on 27 June, 2022.
The next cohort starts on 10 October, 2022.
Please contact the University of London via the Student Enquiry System available on their website.
