Cryptography is an essential part of secure but accessible communication that's critical for our everyday life and organisations use it to protect their privacy and keep their conversations and data confidential. This course provides a comprehensive introduction to the fascinating world of cryptography, covering both historical cyphers and modern-day cryptographic techniques.
An Introduction to Cryptography
Taught in English
Course
What you'll learn
Describe the fundamental concepts and principles of cryptography.
Explore historical cyphers and their significance in the evolution of cryptography.
Investigate modern cryptographic algorithms and protocols.
Skills you'll gain
There are 2 modules in this course
Welcome to the first week of the course! We will start the week with an exploration of what cryptography is and what it is used for and then move on to look at some cryptographic techniques, via some ancient cryptography. Although these ancient cryptographic techniques are not very useful in modern life, they are good at demonstrating some of the concepts that are still used in modern day cryptography. Week 1 lays the foundation for Week 2, when we will turn our attention to modern cryptography.
2 videos16 readings1 quiz4 discussion prompts
Welcome to Week 2. In this week you will bring your knowledge about cryptography up to date in the modern day. This is where we start to look at more complex methods for more complex contemporary requirements. To start off, you will be introduced to a concept called 'public key cryptography' which is extensively used on the internet. You will then learn about hash functions and how some cryptographic techniques can be used to produce a digital signature.
1 video15 readings2 quizzes1 assignment2 discussion prompts
Frequently asked questions
This course is part of Click Start, a UK training programme designed to help young people develop digital skills.
Check if you are eligible for free access today.
