University of Leeds
An Introduction to Cryptography

University of Leeds

An Introduction to Cryptography

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Sam Wilson
Instructors: Sam Wilson

Beginner level
No prior experience required
8 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Describe the fundamental concepts and principles of cryptography.

  • Explore historical cyphers and their significance in the evolution of cryptography.

  • Investigate modern cryptographic algorithms and protocols.

  • Gain digital skills as part of Click Start! Follow the link in the instructor bio to see if you're eligible for FREE access to this course and more..

Skills you'll gain

There are 2 modules in this course

Welcome to the first week of the course! We will start the week with an exploration of what cryptography is and what it is used for and then move on to look at some cryptographic techniques, via some ancient cryptography. Although these ancient cryptographic techniques are not very useful in modern life, they are good at demonstrating some of the concepts that are still used in modern day cryptography. Week 1 lays the foundation for Week 2, when we will turn our attention to modern cryptography.

Welcome to Week 2. In this week you will bring your knowledge about cryptography up to date in the modern day. This is where we start to look at more complex methods for more complex contemporary requirements. To start off, you will be introduced to a concept called 'public key cryptography' which is extensively used on the internet. You will then learn about hash functions and how some cryptographic techniques can be used to produce a digital signature.

Instructors

Sam Wilson
University of Leeds
4 Courses3,409 learners

Offered by

University of Leeds

