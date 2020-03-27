AS
Aug 12, 2020
Interesting course on an Interesting topic taken in a pleasant, enjoyable, and simple manner.\n\nNever did I feel bored or out of my depth even though I am a stranger to the topic.
Nov 6, 2017
The lectures were educational, and interesting without speaking down to you. I learned a lot without being overwhelmed
By Aditya B•
Mar 27, 2020
perfect and the tutor is absolutely amazing, got good information from the videos and different links provided by them... feeling good to spend my time over this course i think this specialization can give good knowledge in terms of Cryptography
By Fubara T F•
Jun 26, 2020
Honestly did not expect to enjoy the class as well as I did. Such a wealth of information. Truly worth it.
By Jonathan A F•
Jun 30, 2020
This course was very interesting and enlightening. The concepts have been explained very well.
By Ahmed A•
May 6, 2018
too pooring , not interactive , it will be better if it integrate solving problem with programming
By Tianxiang X•
May 24, 2020
An excellent introduction to the field of cryptography, from historical ciphers to ones commonly used today. Moving from weaker ciphers to stronger ones, and pointing out the weaknesses that led to the development of increasingly strong ciphers, lays out the motivation for continual cryptographic research very well.
By Daniela B O•
Aug 18, 2020
This was a great introduction course to cryptography basics. It provided me with so much knowledge, from some history and how this field began, to different types of ciphers and hash functions, and even teaching me about modern uses of cryptography. I'm left with excitement and drive to learn more about it.
By Ajaykrishnan E S•
Aug 13, 2020
By Slavisa D•
Dec 31, 2019
Interesting course and a good overview about cryptography. The last week is a little bit too fast-paced if you are complete newbie.
By Manuel A D R•
Jul 14, 2019
Excelente Curso en la cual a fortalecido mis conocimientos en el mundo de la Criptología. Saludos Mnauel Antonio Diaz Ricalde
By Michael J R•
Nov 7, 2017
By Sangeeth S V•
Sep 23, 2020
Nice delivery of concepts. Interesting historical concepts was available which made it very engaging and educating.
By Dr. P V L•
Jun 20, 2020
I teach cryptosystems in my University. I found it very useful, more than a textbook content. Nice lectures.
By Krishna S M•
Apr 13, 2020
Everything was crystal clear but have to keep up with everything the professor says can't miss anything.
By Atharva S B•
May 5, 2020
very nice course, i was not having any tech background , but learned loads of good things.
By Adrian G•
Jan 14, 2019
Thank you for taking the time to upload your videos. I hope you create a capstone course.
By Michal Š•
Jun 1, 2020
Previous course I have done on cryptography I liked much more, but it was also fine.
By Girish K•
Apr 19, 2020
Very nice course! Learned a lot about cryptosystems and cryptography fundamentals.
By Kritesh S R•
Sep 14, 2020
The course and materials are really good. The concepts are explained very well
By Ranil A•
May 26, 2021
Excellent introduction to cryptography, cryptanalysis and hash functions.
By MAALOLAN K 1•
Jun 8, 2020
The basics were explained very clearly and the References were also nice!
By Doug S•
Jan 16, 2021
Very Good instructor Really tries to explain it so anyone can understand
By Jai V•
Nov 25, 2017
Cover every little details of Cryptography specially hash functions
By Maryam J•
Feb 10, 2022
Great Learning.
Thank you.
By Mouath m a m•
Dec 7, 2021
it is very beautiful course and I learn so much thank you so much
By Alejandro S•
Jun 18, 2020
Well explained, good overall insight into real world cryptography