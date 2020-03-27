Chevron Left
Classical Cryptosystems and Core Concepts by University of Colorado System

About the Course

Welcome to Introduction to Applied Cryptography. Cryptography is an essential component of cybersecurity. The need to protect sensitive information and ensure the integrity of industrial control processes has placed a premium on cybersecurity skills in today’s information technology market. Demand for cybersecurity jobs is expected to rise 6 million globally by 2019, with a projected shortfall of 1.5 million, according to Symantec, the world’s largest security software vendor. According to Forbes, the cybersecurity market is expected to grow from $75 billion in 2015 to $170 billion by 2020. In this specialization, you will learn basic security issues in computer communications, classical cryptographic algorithms, symmetric-key cryptography, public-key cryptography, authentication, and digital signatures. These topics should prove especially useful to you if you are new to cybersecurity Course 1, Classical Cryptosystems, introduces you to basic concepts and terminology related to cryptography and cryptanalysis. It is recommended that you have a basic knowledge of computer science and basic math skills such as algebra and probability....

AS

Aug 12, 2020

Interesting course on an Interesting topic taken in a pleasant, enjoyable, and simple manner.\n\nNever did I feel bored or out of my depth even though I am a stranger to the topic.

MR

Nov 6, 2017

The lectures were educational, and interesting without speaking down to you. I learned a lot without being overwhelmed

By Aditya B

Mar 27, 2020

perfect and the tutor is absolutely amazing, got good information from the videos and different links provided by them... feeling good to spend my time over this course i think this specialization can give good knowledge in terms of Cryptography

By Fubara T F

Jun 26, 2020

Honestly did not expect to enjoy the class as well as I did. Such a wealth of information. Truly worth it.

By Jonathan A F

Jun 30, 2020

This course was very interesting and enlightening. The concepts have been explained very well.

By Ahmed A

May 6, 2018

too pooring , not interactive , it will be better if it integrate solving problem with programming

By Tianxiang X

May 24, 2020

An excellent introduction to the field of cryptography, from historical ciphers to ones commonly used today. Moving from weaker ciphers to stronger ones, and pointing out the weaknesses that led to the development of increasingly strong ciphers, lays out the motivation for continual cryptographic research very well.

By Daniela B O

Aug 18, 2020

This was a great introduction course to cryptography basics. It provided me with so much knowledge, from some history and how this field began, to different types of ciphers and hash functions, and even teaching me about modern uses of cryptography. I'm left with excitement and drive to learn more about it.

By Ajaykrishnan E S

Aug 13, 2020

Interesting course on an Interesting topic taken in a pleasant, enjoyable, and simple manner.

Never did I feel bored or out of my depth even though I am a stranger to the topic.

By Slavisa D

Dec 31, 2019

Interesting course and a good overview about cryptography. The last week is a little bit too fast-paced if you are complete newbie.

By Manuel A D R

Jul 14, 2019

Excelente Curso en la cual a fortalecido mis conocimientos en el mundo de la Criptología. Saludos Mnauel Antonio Diaz Ricalde

By Michael J R

Nov 7, 2017

The lectures were educational, and interesting without speaking down to you. I learned a lot without being overwhelmed

By Sangeeth S V

Sep 23, 2020

Nice delivery of concepts. Interesting historical concepts was available which made it very engaging and educating.

By Dr. P V L

Jun 20, 2020

I teach cryptosystems in my University. I found it very useful, more than a textbook content. Nice lectures.

By Krishna S M

Apr 13, 2020

Everything was crystal clear but have to keep up with everything the professor says can't miss anything.

By Atharva S B

May 5, 2020

very nice course, i was not having any tech background , but learned loads of good things.

By Adrian G

Jan 14, 2019

Thank you for taking the time to upload your videos. I hope you create a capstone course.

By Michal Š

Jun 1, 2020

Previous course I have done on cryptography I liked much more, but it was also fine.

By Girish K

Apr 19, 2020

Very nice course! Learned a lot about cryptosystems and cryptography fundamentals.

By Kritesh S R

Sep 14, 2020

The course and materials are really good. The concepts are explained very well

By Ranil A

May 26, 2021

Excellent introduction to cryptography, cryptanalysis and hash functions.

By MAALOLAN K 1

Jun 8, 2020

The basics were explained very clearly and the References were also nice!

By Doug S

Jan 16, 2021

Very Good instructor Really tries to explain it so anyone can understand

By Jai V

Nov 25, 2017

Cover every little details of Cryptography specially hash functions

By Maryam J

Feb 10, 2022

Great Learning.

I learned a lot without being overwhelmed

Thank you.

By Mouath m a m

Dec 7, 2021

​it is very beautiful course and I learn so much thank you so much

By Alejandro S

Jun 18, 2020

Well explained, good overall insight into real world cryptography

