Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English
University of Colorado System

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Classical Cipher: Substitution

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 40 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Classical Cipher: Transposition

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 17 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Block Cipher and DES

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 29 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

3-DES and AES

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 19 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

