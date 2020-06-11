MT
Jul 21, 2020
This course has deepened my interest in Cryptography. I am a fan of Da Vinci and ciphers. I am gonna dig a lot deeper in this. Thanks for providing the required directivity.
SC
Jun 1, 2021
Good view of the basic Symmetric Crypto concepts. Theory is presented in an easy way to understand way. Professor is also super clear in his explanations.\n\nRecommended :)
By Chivukula S•
Jun 11, 2020
The course is well designed and highly useful to every cryptographer. The lectures are very explanatory and understandable. But the DES pseudo code assignment is somewhat difficult for non computer science people.
By Tianxiang X•
Jun 4, 2020
Very good course that covers a lot of material on symmetric ciphers.
One possible area of improvement would be to cover some possible attacks specifically against symmetric ciphers. A bit of this is done when discussing the weakness of 2DES (MITM attack), which is very interesting. More of this would help reinforce the sense that cryptology is a combination of both coming up w/ better algorithms & breaking existing ones.
By Mohanish S T•
Jul 22, 2020
By Adri J J J•
May 23, 2020
A great learning experience. I teach Cryptography in my Institution and this course helped me gain additional insights on the course.
By Yashrajsinh J•
Sep 29, 2020
Good course
By Ishan D•
Apr 17, 2020
Peer graded assignments are not good cheaters are being passed but people like me who write original content are being failed by mere 1 or two points by peers.People are literally copying codes from websites and are being graded and given certification of completion.Its really the sad truth.
By Harris A M I•
Nov 12, 2020
Well laid-out course! It covers the essentials of symmetric cryptography crisply. The peer-graded assignments really helped me a lot in understanding the concepts more deeply. Quizzes are good, however, the feedback on answers could have been better. Certain concepts could have been explained in a bit more detail, so it is easier to understand certain quiz questions.
By Aryanadi I C•
Dec 4, 2021
Million thanks to Sang-Yoon Chang for being great lecture for this wonderful online course. I've been learning a lot from your lectures and I will keep learning it for my future new career I am planning to achieve hopefully soon.
By Sebastian C•
Jun 2, 2021
Good view of the basic Symmetric Crypto concepts. Theory is presented in an easy way to understand way. Professor is also super clear in his explanations.
Recommended :)
By HRITIK M•
Sep 21, 2021
Very Great Course
learned many things many encryption technique in depth really great contents there
By Dr. P V L•
Aug 4, 2020
course design is brilliant. assignment questions are wonderful. peer review , flash quiz amazing.
By Manuel A H P•
Jul 19, 2020
Gives you a great explanation of the encryption algorithms and how they work
By Reza F•
May 26, 2020
The course was very helpful. Thank you very much
By Bhargav P•
Oct 4, 2020
This course is very important and useful.
By Georgios P•
May 25, 2019
Great course presented in an simple way!
By JITANG A•
Sep 2, 2020
Loved this course. Learned a lot.
By SAUMIL K•
Oct 5, 2020
It is useful course.
By Nisarg U•
Sep 12, 2020
It is a grt platform
By Cesar A N•
Apr 17, 2020
Very good content!
By Deji A•
Jul 30, 2021
very explanatory
By Manuel A D R•
Aug 1, 2019
excellent course
By Mohamed T•
Jun 19, 2018
Excellent course
By CHITTILLA V V•
Jan 18, 2018
Excellent course
By Kishan F•
Sep 18, 2020
Amazing course
By Bhut P•
Aug 30, 2020
