Welcome to Symmetric Cryptography! Symmetric cryptography relies on shared secret key to ensure message confidentiality, so that the unauthorized attackers cannot retrieve the message. The course describes substitution and transposition techniques, which were the bases for classical cryptography when the message is encoded in natural language such as English. Then, we build on product ciphers (using both substitution and transposition/permutation) to describe modern block ciphers and review the widely used cipher algorithms in DES, 3-DES, and AES. Lastly, we enable the use of block ciphers to support variable data length by introducing different modes of block cipher operations in ECB, CBC, CFB, OFB, and CTR modes. This course is cross-listed and is a part of the two specializations, the Applied Cryptography specialization and the Introduction to Applied Cryptography specialization....

MT

Jul 21, 2020

This course has deepened my interest in Cryptography. I am a fan of Da Vinci and ciphers. I am gonna dig a lot deeper in this. Thanks for providing the required directivity.

SC

Jun 1, 2021

Good view of the basic Symmetric Crypto concepts. Theory is presented in an easy way to understand way. Professor is also super clear in his explanations.\n\nRecommended :)

By Chivukula S

Jun 11, 2020

The course is well designed and highly useful to every cryptographer. The lectures are very explanatory and understandable. But the DES pseudo code assignment is somewhat difficult for non computer science people.

By Tianxiang X

Jun 4, 2020

Very good course that covers a lot of material on symmetric ciphers.

One possible area of improvement would be to cover some possible attacks specifically against symmetric ciphers. A bit of this is done when discussing the weakness of 2DES (MITM attack), which is very interesting. More of this would help reinforce the sense that cryptology is a combination of both coming up w/ better algorithms & breaking existing ones.

By Mohanish S T

Jul 22, 2020

This course has deepened my interest in Cryptography. I am a fan of Da Vinci and ciphers. I am gonna dig a lot deeper in this. Thanks for providing the required directivity.

By Adri J J J

May 23, 2020

A great learning experience. I teach Cryptography in my Institution and this course helped me gain additional insights on the course.

By Yashrajsinh J

Sep 29, 2020

Good course

By Ishan D

Apr 17, 2020

Peer graded assignments are not good cheaters are being passed but people like me who write original content are being failed by mere 1 or two points by peers.People are literally copying codes from websites and are being graded and given certification of completion.Its really the sad truth.

By Harris A M I

Nov 12, 2020

Well laid-out course! It covers the essentials of symmetric cryptography crisply. The peer-graded assignments really helped me a lot in understanding the concepts more deeply. Quizzes are good, however, the feedback on answers could have been better. Certain concepts could have been explained in a bit more detail, so it is easier to understand certain quiz questions.

By Aryanadi I C

Dec 4, 2021

Million thanks to Sang-Yoon Chang for being great lecture for this wonderful online course. I've been learning a lot from your lectures and I will keep learning it for my future new career I am planning to achieve hopefully soon.

By Sebastian C

Jun 2, 2021

Good view of the basic Symmetric Crypto concepts. Theory is presented in an easy way to understand way. Professor is also super clear in his explanations.

Recommended :)

By HRITIK M

Sep 21, 2021

Very Great Course

learned many things many encryption technique in depth really great contents there

By Dr. P V L

Aug 4, 2020

course design is brilliant. assignment questions are wonderful. peer review , flash quiz amazing.

By Manuel A H P

Jul 19, 2020

Gives you a great explanation of the encryption algorithms and how they work

By Reza F

May 26, 2020

The course was very helpful. Thank you very much

By Bhargav P

Oct 4, 2020

This course is very important and useful.

By Georgios P

May 25, 2019

Great course presented in an simple way!

By JITANG A

Sep 2, 2020

Loved this course. Learned a lot.

By SAUMIL K

Oct 5, 2020

It is useful course.

By Nisarg U

Sep 12, 2020

It is a grt platform

By Cesar A N

Apr 17, 2020

Very good content!

By Deji A

Jul 30, 2021

very explanatory

By Manuel A D R

Aug 1, 2019

excellent course

By Mohamed T

Jun 19, 2018

Excellent course

By CHITTILLA V V

Jan 18, 2018

Excellent course

By Kishan F

Sep 18, 2020

Amazing course

By Bhut P

Aug 30, 2020

