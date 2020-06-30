About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 6 in the
Become an EMT Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English
Course 1 of 6 in the
Become an EMT Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Introduction to Emergency Medical Technician (EMT)

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 57 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Basic Human Anatomy

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 59 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Communication With A Healthcare Provider

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 35 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Vital Signs and History Taking

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 52 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz

About the Become an EMT Specialization

Become an EMT

