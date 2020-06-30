In this course, you will get a thorough introduction to the emergency medical services system, and learn the foundation components to how it works as a whole. You will also learn the nuts and bolts of becoming a healthcare provider, and gain some basic knowledge about the human body. By the end of the course, you will be able to 1) understand the history and components of the EMS system, 2) speak the language of medicine with basic medical terminology, as well as have an understanding of basic human anatomy, 3) understand the different types of communications and how they are specific to EMS, 4) take vital signs and master the normal from the abnormal, and 5) master personal and scene safety, and begin the process of patient assessment.
University of Colorado System
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Emergency Medical Technician (EMT)
In this module, you will learn about the nuts and bolts of the emergency medical services system. We will cover some brief history of EMS, as well as breakdown the different components of the system. There will be discussion about some of the medical and legal issues that are persistent in the practice of prehospital medicine. We will also address workplace safety and provider wellness, because you cannot take care of other people unless you are learning to take care of yourself!
Basic Human Anatomy
In this module, we will learn a new language. This module will cover basic medical terminology and some tips and tricks for “talking the talk.” This is also where we will cover the basics of anatomy of the human body! We will teach you the basics of human anatomy of the musculoskeletal, cardiovascular, pulmonary, abdominal, neurologic and endocrine system.
Communication With A Healthcare Provider
Essential to emergency medical services is communication. This module will discuss the various parts of the job that require communication and the different strategies to employ clear and concise communication. You will learn about the SBAR method of hand off reports, learn how to successfully communicate with patients, and we will cover some pearls and pitfalls to communicating within the EMS system.
Vital Signs and History Taking
Here we will cover vital signs, and learn about why they are vital! We will be teaching you how to take a blood pressure, respiratory rate, pulse, and assess a patient’s skin. We will also learn about taking a history during a patient encounter, and learn some standard approaches to this including the OPQRST and AMPLE templates of history taking.
The presenters were very informed and the information was delivered in a very structured and easy-to-follow manner. The reference materials followed this pattern as well.
This was time well spent. I was looking forward to actually learn something , the teachers keep me captivating, I really enjoy it. Thank you very much. BP
It was a really good experience; the content, lectures and videos were excellent and helpful. I recommend it to anyone especially if he was in the medical career.
Not on this course helped me learn many things about EMT but also the skills I gained here will help me in my nursing school. Many thanks to University of Colorado.
About the Become an EMT Specialization
Health care is an exciting and ever growing profession that can take you many different directions. You can apply the fundamentals you learn here about emergent patient care, stabilization, and disease processes toward becoming an EMT or further health care pursuits. In this specialization you will learn to care for stable and unstable patients before they get to a hospital, how to identify time sensitive diseases, and medical and traumatic conditions that affect both adults and pediatric patients.
