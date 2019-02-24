TP
Apr 21, 2021
I took this course as a refresher. As a Navy Corpsman I was a certified EMT and really wanted to maintain this skill set. So i used this as a refresher before my NRT. It was exactly what I needed.
HK
Apr 16, 2020
I have no words for this course, I mean its, really a gem of a course for all healthcare providers and other people as well. I want to recommend this course to all of the people to, save lives.
By Tonya v d W•
Feb 24, 2019
Not only is this course extremely informative and practical, it's well done from a production standpoint. The presenters are easy to understand, clearly knowledgable and also personable. I appreciate their manner and clarity. I also gained significant knowledge from the required reading, and additional perspective from the additional videos. I highly recommend this specialization.
By Karthika M N•
Jun 8, 2020
I'm very grateful this program is allowing me to renew my EMT license online while my medical school testing is on hold due to COVID, great way to review skills and make my time productive
By Haris K•
Apr 17, 2020
By Najiya N K•
May 21, 2020
I have been learned so much in this EMT foundation its enriching my live every steps. I have no words for this course
Thank you mentor, the university of Colorado for this great opportunity
By Marvin C W•
Jun 3, 2020
After completing this introductory specialization course, one thing I've experienced is the rewarding satisfaction of learning! The lessons are carefully structured and illustrated, and even the reference topics as assigned readings, provide a brilliant stream of knowledge which I truly enjoyed! This course is perfectly planned with the student's success in mind. By the end of this first course, I was already anticipating the next. Understanding the fundamentals of becoming a professional EMT is an amazing route in delivering the best patient care, and this overview now has me in the learner's overdrive to be an EMT Jedi!
By Ryan W•
Apr 12, 2020
Wish i were able to take in CO but have since moved. Thank you and great rescouce to boil down and hear from those who work in EMS as I’m gearing up. My class ends May🙌🏻
By Filipe C C•
Mar 29, 2020
The course is very well designed, helped me a lot with the basic knowledge, the extra material is very helpful, I'm looking forward to continuing my formation.
By Yevgenia M•
Sep 13, 2019
A good informative course whichcovers the most basic topics but unfortunately lacks of information on handling an unconsious patient case such as artificial respiration and heart massages including implementing the difribullator while needed, is there a continuance? Very gratefull for the financial support, though.
By Monique M•
Aug 21, 2020
This course is missing a lot of content. For example there are several practice quizzes that are not available. Most of the links are no longer working. Plus, no one from Coursea or the University has bothered to even fix these issues. There are comments in the forums from 2 years ago talking about these problems. Oh and if you message Coursea they don't respond. :) Super wonderful.
By Ileana R•
Jan 17, 2021
By Luz J L H•
Jun 10, 2019
This course really provides the complete knoledge for the EMT student who wants to learn the foundations in this field of the health sciences.
I'm from México and I'm aware that the organisms that regulate guidelines, protocols and updates come from USA so I feel that this is an amazing oportunity to learn and to be updated.
I enjoyed the media content because it was consise and very dinamic.
By Alaina M•
Aug 1, 2020
This course was useful in reviewing the concepts I learned as a student nurse. It was straightforward and challenging, but it gave me lots of information. The instructors are professional and knowledgeable, and there are practice questions to guide the learners. I suggest adding more practice questions since I enjoy answering those the most. I highly recommend this course!
By JUAN C P O•
Nov 3, 2020
I have been working as a paramedic around 20 years in diferents places of the world such Antarctica South Pole to Australia, and never stop to learn about the specialists I have meet. I carry on above my shoulders the responsability to take care the patients wherever they are.
Juan Pinilla Osorio.
CHILEAN NAVY PARAMEDIC.
By Elliot R R•
Mar 22, 2019
Excellent approach to teaching a complex, hands on subject. Video lectures are concise, targeted and well executed. The presenters are excellent. Teaching "aids" such as videos are also well done and the blend of external resources is excellent. Really no complaints and lots of praise for this excellent course.
By T. J C J•
Oct 20, 2019
Combined with one of the recommended EMT workbooks, this was an excellent introduction course. I enjoyed the personalities of the instructors and feel that their presentation has added to my learning of the material. I look forward to the upcoming courses and final Denver basic skills bootcamp.
By Dinnelle S J•
Sep 7, 2020
This course was really interesting,loved every moment of it. I learned a lot. All the videos and readings was really helpful. Special Thanks to the University of Colorado System,all the instructors, Commonwealth of learning and Coursera. Looking forward to the rest of courses under EMT.
By Ricardo V F•
Feb 19, 2021
Although I had previous experience, this course is very clear and up to date on all the steps and procedures, making it a very good tool to refresh knowledge. It also showed me how to use some equipment (stretchers and the chair) that I have not used personally.
By Bernát A•
Apr 6, 2020
I have learnt a lot of intresting things about how the human body is built up and how it works. It was also interesting to see how the emergency medical services are organized in the US in contrast to the Hungarian model. It was a great course with great tutors!
By DARLENE R•
Oct 6, 2020
I was laid off from my job due to COVID-19, through Cousera, I was given the opportunity to take the EMT Foundations course. This was an Awesome experience!! I an truly grateful to receive this certificate, and to continue to expand my EMT training.
By Filippus L•
Aug 20, 2020
thank you coursera for the opportunity you gave me it was not easy for me as I have to struggle with data's because I don't have Wi-Fi but by God grace I made it and I am really happy and looking forward for another course if it is permitted.
By Denis S•
Nov 22, 2020
The course gives a great overview into the EMT profession and helped me figure out if I am willing to pursue this career and continue working on the certification process. Great job from instructors and producers of the course. Thank you all!
By Jennifer T•
Feb 28, 2021
Good balance of videos and reading work. Content is very good and is taught in a logical manner. I highly recommend this course as an introduction. *****BE WARNED. After spending money for the full course, and completing all Modules, with 93+ average, and wanting to attend bootcamp, they only answered 2 out of around 12 emails, I lost confidence in them and found a different center to get practical training and exams. It seems like they are only happy to accept my monthly subscription fees but not very interested in me actually attending the bootcamp. (despite the $1,000 fee!) International Students beware! This being said, Its a great program if you are only interested in learning and not wanting the NREMT certification to make a career change. ALSO the instructor NEVER replies to questions ****
By Michelle G O V•
Jan 17, 2021
By RIEANNA B•
Jan 14, 2021
By Aedrian A•
Jan 22, 2021
This is a great introduction to the Coursera Specialization where it belongs, providing fundamental information and principles on the roles, responsibilities, legal considerations and baseline "clinical" toolkit related to EMT work. Even as a medical student, I obtained fresh ideas and a different perspective in acute-care medicine from the material. The EMT system described can also be a starting point to make progress for people from other countries with weak to non-existent EMT processes and for emergency medicine-related research. I am looking forward to finish the Specialization.