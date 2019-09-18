About this Course

Course 6 of 6 in the
Become an EMT Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Preparing for the NREMT Exam

5 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 48 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Scenario #1

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 36 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Scenario #2

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 44 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Scenario #3

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 35 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM PREPARE FOR THE EMT CERTIFICATION TEST

About the Become an EMT Specialization

Become an EMT

