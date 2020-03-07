Welcome to the final course of lectures in your quest to master EMT basics. In this course, we will cover some of the highest-stress patient populations: pregnant patients and kids, also known as pediatrics. To wrap up your EMT knowledge we will end this course with information about hazmat situations, extricating patients from tight spots and finally how you write a note about your patient care. You will learn to ensure it communicates what your assessment of the patient was, what interventions you performed and why you did them.
University of Colorado System
The University of Colorado is a recognized leader in higher education on the national and global stage. We collaborate to meet the diverse needs of our students and communities. We promote innovation, encourage discovery and support the extension of knowledge in ways unique to the state of Colorado and beyond.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Pregnancy, Labor, and Delivery
In the next few lessons, you will learn about some basics of pregnancy as well as the care of the pregnant patient all the way through delivery of a baby. While it might seem crazy, part of your scope of practice is an emergency delivery!
Neonatal Care and Pediatric Basics
Next up is learning how to manage the newly born baby. Depending on the gestational age, the prenatal care and the delivery, the newborn can present in a variety of ways. You will learn a progression of interventions to help with your care of newborns. After learning about how to assess and manage the newborn, we will move on to the wide and wild world of kids, along with some tips and tricks for getting the info you need without all the tears.
Pediatric Pathology and Intervention
In this module, we are going to cover some pediatric specific problems that affect the different body systems. We will focus on diseases that are mostly found in the pediatric population and will refer you back to prior lessons to refresh on those things that affect all populations. We will also review in more detail some of the anatomic and developmental changes that occur during childhood that can impact your care for certain conditions.
Other Things To Know As An EMT
We’ll be finishing off the course with a few more crucial skills and concepts to round out your EMT education. These are the odds and ends that bring everything together.
An excellent course covering a huge amount of topics. In many ways all parents should take such a course. Highly recommended.
Excellent! Topics explained with perfection! Thank you very much
its was good to learn online and update my knowledge updated.thank you
I found this course the hardest one to do so far. I enjoyed the lectures and reading. Is very important to read the assessment question very carefully before you answer them.
About the Become an EMT Specialization
Health care is an exciting and ever growing profession that can take you many different directions. You can apply the fundamentals you learn here about emergent patient care, stabilization, and disease processes toward becoming an EMT or further health care pursuits. In this specialization you will learn to care for stable and unstable patients before they get to a hospital, how to identify time sensitive diseases, and medical and traumatic conditions that affect both adults and pediatric patients.
