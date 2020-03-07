About this Course

16,704 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 6 in the
Become an EMT Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • infant
  • ingestion
  • listening
  • emergency
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 6 in the
Become an EMT Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado System

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(1,161 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Pregnancy, Labor, and Delivery

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 49 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Neonatal Care and Pediatric Basics

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 65 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Pediatric Pathology and Intervention

5 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 103 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Other Things To Know As An EMT

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 73 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM EMERGENCY CARE: PREGNANCY, INFANTS, AND CHILDREN

View all reviews

About the Become an EMT Specialization

Become an EMT

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder