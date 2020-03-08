Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Emergency Care: Pregnancy, Infants, and Children by University of Colorado System

4.8
stars
253 ratings
58 reviews

About the Course

Welcome to the final course of lectures in your quest to master EMT basics. In this course, we will cover some of the highest-stress patient populations: pregnant patients and kids, also known as pediatrics. To wrap up your EMT knowledge we will end this course with information about hazmat situations, extricating patients from tight spots and finally how you write a note about your patient care. You will learn to ensure it communicates what your assessment of the patient was, what interventions you performed and why you did them. You will build on your knowledge of anatomy, patient assessment and scene safety to develop an approach to these new patient populations. We will walk through the things that make pregnant patients and pediatric patients different but also what makes them the same as all the patients you care for. Prepare yourself for some noisy kids, some uncomfortable moms and hopefully a lot of fun learning new things....

Top reviews

IK

Jan 7, 2021

thank you very much this is a very helpful course in everyday life and in my nursing career. it provides the basics in emergency care and pregnancy that everyone almost needs. thank you very much

GL

Mar 7, 2020

I found this course the hardest one to do so far. I enjoyed the lectures and reading. Is very important to read the assessment question very carefully before you answer them.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 60 Reviews for Emergency Care: Pregnancy, Infants, and Children

By Geoffrey L L

Mar 8, 2020

By Karishma K

Mar 26, 2020

It was very well done and easy to learn. I thoroughly enjoyed this course

By paska l

Nov 1, 2019

This has been an amazing learning, i would like to thank all the tutors.

By BAHJAT K K

Dec 8, 2019

I have learned a lot but it is not dedicated for Children and Pregnant women and that is a minor flaw

By Cheryl R

May 1, 2020

This went more in-depth into Approaching pediatric and pregnant patients as they are unique patients. I also learned quite a bit more about airway management than I have had in previous emergency care courses. The videos are clear and concise.

By Duru C O

Nov 4, 2019

Its a wonderful experience that coming up to this level in this course. I have really learnt a lot. It has not actually been easy. But it is an experience that worths having. I am getting it completed soon. I am excited.

By Ishmael K

Jan 8, 2021

By Hoa T L

Jun 10, 2020

The certification gets you in the door and you will continue to be faced with new challenges.

You are a lifelong learner, so don't miss opportunities to expand your knowledge.

By Dunya N

Aug 16, 2020

perfect, the weeks about pregnancy and infancy were of great help to me, I learned a lot, thanks to everyone who prepared this wonderful course!

By Sebastián O B C

Sep 29, 2020

I really liked this course. The topics that were developed seem very important to me.

By Shebin C E

Apr 28, 2020

its was good to learn online and update my knowledge updated.thank you

By Ahmed H

Apr 5, 2020

Very interested course and I would like to continue to be and EMT

By Rodrigo M C d S V

Jul 6, 2020

Excellent! Topics explained with perfection! Thank you very much

By saima i

Jul 3, 2020

it was very difficul but interesting and benefit for my revision

By Joshua h

May 19, 2020

excellent presentation of new information.

By khola A

Sep 1, 2020

LEARNED MANY NEW THINGS GREAT COURSE:)

By Heidi M N A

Jul 27, 2020

Maravilloso, me han enseñado muchisimo

By Mariam K

Oct 16, 2020

thank you for this wonderful course

By Taznin F

Aug 16, 2020

it was an amazing experience.

By Kyaw Z H

Apr 1, 2019

The whole course is beautiful

By Fathima s P T

Jul 14, 2020

It's really helpful course

By Joaquin N

Jun 17, 2020

i need to but an EMT book.

By Joao P L A

Jun 13, 2020

going back to review ...

By Raneen A A A

Sep 25, 2020

It's great course

By RITESH G

Sep 18, 2019

Superb material.

