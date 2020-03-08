IK
Jan 7, 2021
thank you very much this is a very helpful course in everyday life and in my nursing career. it provides the basics in emergency care and pregnancy that everyone almost needs. thank you very much
GL
Mar 7, 2020
I found this course the hardest one to do so far. I enjoyed the lectures and reading. Is very important to read the assessment question very carefully before you answer them.
By Geoffrey L L•
Mar 8, 2020
By Karishma K•
Mar 26, 2020
It was very well done and easy to learn. I thoroughly enjoyed this course
By paska l•
Nov 1, 2019
This has been an amazing learning, i would like to thank all the tutors.
By BAHJAT K K•
Dec 8, 2019
I have learned a lot but it is not dedicated for Children and Pregnant women and that is a minor flaw
By Cheryl R•
May 1, 2020
This went more in-depth into Approaching pediatric and pregnant patients as they are unique patients. I also learned quite a bit more about airway management than I have had in previous emergency care courses. The videos are clear and concise.
By Duru C O•
Nov 4, 2019
Its a wonderful experience that coming up to this level in this course. I have really learnt a lot. It has not actually been easy. But it is an experience that worths having. I am getting it completed soon. I am excited.
By Ishmael K•
Jan 8, 2021
By Hoa T L•
Jun 10, 2020
The certification gets you in the door and you will continue to be faced with new challenges.
You are a lifelong learner, so don't miss opportunities to expand your knowledge.
By Dunya N•
Aug 16, 2020
perfect, the weeks about pregnancy and infancy were of great help to me, I learned a lot, thanks to everyone who prepared this wonderful course!
By Sebastián O B C•
Sep 29, 2020
I really liked this course. The topics that were developed seem very important to me.
By Shebin C E•
Apr 28, 2020
its was good to learn online and update my knowledge updated.thank you
By Ahmed H•
Apr 5, 2020
Very interested course and I would like to continue to be and EMT
By Rodrigo M C d S V•
Jul 6, 2020
Excellent! Topics explained with perfection! Thank you very much
By saima i•
Jul 3, 2020
it was very difficul but interesting and benefit for my revision
By Joshua h•
May 19, 2020
excellent presentation of new information.
By khola A•
Sep 1, 2020
LEARNED MANY NEW THINGS GREAT COURSE:)
By Heidi M N A•
Jul 27, 2020
Maravilloso, me han enseñado muchisimo
By Mariam K•
Oct 16, 2020
thank you for this wonderful course
By Taznin F•
Aug 16, 2020
it was an amazing experience.
By Kyaw Z H•
Apr 1, 2019
The whole course is beautiful
By Fathima s P T•
Jul 14, 2020
It's really helpful course
By Joaquin N•
Jun 17, 2020
i need to but an EMT book.
By Joao P L A•
Jun 13, 2020
going back to review ...
By Raneen A A A•
Sep 25, 2020
It's great course
By RITESH G•
Sep 18, 2019
Superb material.