About this Course

Course 1 of 5 in the
Requirements Engineering: Secure Software Specifications Specialization
Skills you will gain

  • Requirements Elicitation
  • Requirements Analysis
  • Software Requirements
  • Requirements Engineering
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

The Software Requirement Specification Process and Cost

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 27 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Starting to Build Requirements- What does the customer want?

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 11 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Software Lifecycles

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 15 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Goals and Models for Elicitation

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 43 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz

