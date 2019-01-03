In Software Requirements Elicitation for Secure Software Development, we're going to discuss the overall software requirements process as it applies in waterfall, spiral, and agile models. You'll learn about each of these processes and your goals as a software requirements analyst. This is not an easy task! Who do you talk to, when, and what kind of knowledge are you trying to obtain, in any software life cycle? How do you handle obstacles as you go?
This course is part of the Requirements Engineering: Secure Software Specifications Specialization
- Requirements Elicitation
- Requirements Analysis
- Software Requirements
- Requirements Engineering
University of Colorado System
The University of Colorado is a recognized leader in higher education on the national and global stage. We collaborate to meet the diverse needs of our students and communities. We promote innovation, encourage discovery and support the extension of knowledge in ways unique to the state of Colorado and beyond.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
The Software Requirement Specification Process and Cost
Software Requirements are a vital part of the Software Development Lifecycle. While there are many ways to go about collecting and recording requirements, the cost of bad requirements is high. Here we discuss what Software Requirements Specifications are and some challenges in writing them well.
Starting to Build Requirements- What does the customer want?
We need to figure out what the customer wants. And moreso- what they need! How do you develop a relationship with you customers and learn about the overall domain and potential solutions?
Software Lifecycles
Not all requirements documents are created equally- if at all (formally). How you work with requirements partially depends on the software lifecycle used. Here we learn about the different software development lifecycles and discuss how they affect the requirements we produce.
Goals and Models for Elicitation
To increase flexibility to change in software development, the agile lifecycle was produced. The agile process much changes how we deal with requirements. We discuss these challenges and your role as a requirements analyst. We also begin to analyze the types of statements that you want to form as you elicit data to move towards clarity.
This coures is perfect learning a software development and thank you
Wonderful Experience, covering all the basic stuff in the course and helps me in my research work by discussing two different research article on requirement elicitation.
Fix the platform for your quizzes so the system doesn't deselect the answers I choose when I scroll down the screen.
It's easy to start coding, but difficult to organize ideas. Coding is not the start of software development, and this course teaches it.
About the Requirements Engineering: Secure Software Specifications Specialization
This specialization is intended for software engineers, development and product managers, testers, QA analysts, product analysts, tech writers, and security engineers. Even if you have experience in the requirements realm, this course will expand your knowledge to include new viewpoints, development styles, techniques and tools.
